Vanderpump Rules Highlights for Baby, We’re Back

Here are the highlights for the season nine premiere of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules: Baby, We’re Back.
- It is so weird seeing the opening without Stassi, Jax, Kristen and Brittany.
- The new TomTom manager Richardson is HOTTTTTT.
- Is Lala putting breast milk in her coffee.
- Ariana and Katie on a dog walking date is a whole mood.
- Scheana is the sweetest, cutest TV mom.
- The Toms joking about having a baby is funny, but it becomes sad when Schwartz talks about trying to have a baby with Katie. I hope they are able to have one soon.
- Are the Tom’s seriously twinning?
- Sandoval’s ‘stache makes him look like an evil TV villain.
- I am so proud to see James take his sobriety so seriously.
- Lisa may be supportive of James, but I love when she calls him out on his BS.
- Scheana really does seem the happiest she has ever been with Brock and Baby Summer. I hope it all works out for her.
- Lala wants Randall to milk her? WTF? Also her talking about how her baby sped out of her cookie was a bit….WTF.
- I do have to say, I did enjoy Lala’s book, despite the toothbrush in the butt story.
- Hearing Scheana talking about her miscarriage completely broke my heart. I understand why she was upset with Lala and Brock for not being there at the time.
- Anyone who wishes a miscarriage on someone is disgusting in my eyes.
- It is surprising Lala was invited to Scheana’s birthday party…I wonder if she will actually attend.
- So far, I am not missing the OGs who left.
- Do Tom and Ariana have a coffee machine in their bedroom?
- Lisa’s house will always be my dream home.
- Lisa’s son Max looks so much like my brother-in-law and has the same sweet personality.
- Is James blaming a vitamin for his meltdown? I am proud of him for staying sober, but he needs to take accountability for his behavior.
- I am shocked James didn’t toss him out of the house by his ear.
- Wait, why did Max leave and James stay?
- Katie doing Tom’s hair is reminding me of the Big Bang Theory episode when Penny did Sheldon’s hair.
- Lala’s snarky narration of Scheana’s party is everything I never knew I needed.
- I don’t understand what the magician dude did with the ring, but it would have been cooler if it were her proposal.
- Ariana drinking from the wine bottle is a whole other mood.
- James wanting to make his own Coachella is such a great idea.
- If she starts clapping, throw her in the pool…..best line of the night so far.
- I understand where Scheana is coming from, but her retaliation on Lala was definitely uncalled for….on so many levels.
- Lala is another one who needs to own her actions and behavior.
- I have no clue how Raquel stayed so calm during the Lala interaction and I cannot WAIT to see Charli go after her next week.
- Ariana seems to love calling Lala out on her BS….and I am here for it!
More next week, stay tuned!