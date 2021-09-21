The Voice Quick Cap 9/20/2021
Here is a look at the highlights from the season premiere of NBC’s The Voice!
Name: Girl Named Tom
Song: Helplessly Hoping by Crosby Stills and Nash
Turns: Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend
Choice: Team Kelly
Name: Katie Rae
Song: The Bones by Maren Morris
Turns: Kelly, John, Ariana
Choice: Team Ariana
Name: Peedy Chavis
Song: Heartbreak Hotel by Elvis
Turns: John, Blake
Choice: Team Blake
Name: Jonathan Mouton
Song:Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak
Turns: Ariana, John
Choice: Team Legend
Name: Marco Salvador
Song: Bailamos by Enrique Iglesias
Turns: None
Choice: N/A
Name: Katherine Ann Mohler
Song: We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off by Ella Eyre
Turns: Ariana, Blake
Choice: Team Ariana
Name: Jack Rogan
Song: House of the Rising Sun
Turns:Kelly, John
Choice: Team Legend
Name: Kinsey Rose
Song: Cowboy Take Me Away by The Chicks
Turns: Kelly, Blake
Choice: Team Kelly (due to her blocking Blake)
Name: Vaughn Mugol
Song: The A Team by Ed Sheeran
Turns:Kelly, John, Ariana
Choice: Team Ariana
Name: Gracie Nourbash
Song: Control
Turns: None
Choice: N/A
Name: Wendy Moten
Song:We Can Work It Out by The Beatles
Turns: Ariana, Kelly, John, Blake
Choice: Blake (blocks John)
More tomorrow, stay tuned!!