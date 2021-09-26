0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 22 Second

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Fishing For The Truth

Here are the highlights for tonight’s episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City!

I would love to spend a day at Heather’s Beauty Lab! Her services sound amazing.

Jennie’s daughter is adorable. The definition of blah blah blah made me smile.

I had no idea Botox could make people the best Zoom versions of themselves.

I would fall on my ass and take people out if I tried ski biking, just saying.

I am with Lisa, I would need booze after that ski biking adventure….booze in the cocoa would be even better.

Jen planning an ice fishing adventure? Color me surprised. Especially since she didn’t even know what it was!

The fact that she still invited everyone was very nice.

Those sandwiches Mary and her son have look amazing!

It is really unfair that Mary is pushing her son to go into the Army. He needs to do something, but he should have a say in what he does.

Those science experiments that Jennie’s kids are doing look like soooo much fun! I cannot wait to do them with Aria!

Jennie broke my heart when she talked about her nine miscarriages and how dangerous it would be to have another baby.

Heather wanting her oldest daughter to be wild and make mistakes….ok, I am not mommy shaming in any way, shape or form, but she needs to also tell her to be careful because it is a dangerous world out there.

However, it is sweet Heather is willing to go to church with her daughter to give her that support.

The Meredith blazer montage was so funny.

The bond between Brooks and Mary is so beautiful. Seeing how she gives him (and Meredith) advice on how to deal with Jen is exactly what they need. She is insightful, but hilarious.

Lisa is obsessed with me! She might be attracted to me! So, you are Regina and Janis from Mean Girls?

Whitney bringing a life jacket to protect herself from Jen is just epic on a whole other level.

As a fellow ex-drill team member, Jen’s rendition of it made me laugh way too hard.

I love how Jen told the instructor that Heather would be hitting on him.

Meredith is going full on mama bear on Jen and I AM HERE FOR IT! I love the fact that she is so protective of Brooks.

How can Jen deny something that is on her own Twitter and then blame someone else for tweeting and liking something?

Jennie trying to make peace is fine, but she doesn’t understand how hurt Meredith is on behalf of Brooks.

How is Brooks saying he saw her vagina when Jen flashed hers derogatory toward her kids?

More next week! Stay tuned.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts