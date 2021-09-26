September 26, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Fishing For The Truth

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Fishing For The Truth

Sammi Turano September 26, 2021
0 0
3 min read
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 22 Second

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Fishing For The Truth

Here are the highlights for tonight’s episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City!

I would love to spend a day at Heather’s Beauty Lab! Her services sound amazing.

Jennie’s daughter is adorable. The definition of blah blah blah made me smile.

I had no idea Botox could make people the best Zoom versions of themselves.

I would fall on my ass and take people out if I tried ski biking, just saying.

I am with Lisa, I would need booze after that ski biking adventure….booze in the cocoa would be even better.

Jen planning an ice fishing adventure? Color me surprised. Especially since she didn’t even know what it was!

The fact that she still invited everyone was very nice.

Those sandwiches Mary and her son have look amazing!

It is really unfair that Mary is pushing her son to go into the Army. He needs to do something, but he should have a say in what he does.

Those science experiments that Jennie’s kids are doing look like soooo much fun! I cannot wait to do them with Aria!

Jennie broke my heart when she talked about her nine miscarriages and how dangerous it would be to have another baby.

Heather wanting her oldest daughter to be wild and make mistakes….ok, I am not mommy shaming in any way, shape or form, but she needs to also tell her to be careful because it is a dangerous world out there.

However, it is sweet Heather is willing to go to church with her daughter to give her that support.

The Meredith blazer montage was so funny.

The bond between Brooks and Mary is so beautiful. Seeing how she gives him (and Meredith) advice on how to deal with Jen is exactly what they need. She is insightful, but hilarious.

Lisa is obsessed with me! She might be attracted to me! So, you are Regina and Janis from Mean Girls?

Whitney bringing a life jacket to protect herself from Jen is just epic on a whole other level.

As a fellow ex-drill team member, Jen’s rendition of it made me laugh way too hard.

I love how Jen told the instructor that Heather would be hitting on him.

Meredith is going full on mama bear on Jen and I AM HERE FOR IT! I love the fact that she is so protective of Brooks.

How can Jen deny something that is on her own Twitter and then blame someone else for tweeting and liking something?

Jennie trying to make peace is fine, but she doesn’t understand how hurt Meredith is on behalf of Brooks.

How is Brooks saying he saw her vagina when Jen flashed hers derogatory toward her kids?

More next week! Stay tuned.

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Reasonable or Shady?
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Reasonable or Shady?

September 26, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/26/2021: Final HOH Part 1
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/26/2021: Final HOH Part 1

September 26, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/24/2021: Memory Lane
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/24/2021: Memory Lane

September 26, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Fishing For The Truth
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Fishing For The Truth

September 26, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Reasonable or Shady?
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Reasonable or Shady?

September 26, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/26/2021: Final HOH Part 1
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/26/2021: Final HOH Part 1

September 26, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/24/2021: Memory Lane
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/24/2021: Memory Lane

September 26, 2021 Sammi Turano