The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Reasonable or Shady?
Here are the highlights from tonight’s episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac!
- Wouldn’t it be easier to NOT invite Wendy and Karen than make everyone be outside?
- Also, making guests pop a squat is quite gross. I am glad Robyn convinced Gizelle to let the guests use the toilets.
- It would be sweet, sweet karma if it rained the day of Gizelle and Robyn’s podcast launch party.
- It is so sweet that Karen is helping Wendy with her candle business….even though she is still throwing shade.
- Karen calling the woman who texted Raymond was a whole mood and a half.
- Candiace is justified in being upset with Mia asking questions, but she has to realize she caused a lot of curiosity by announcing that Chris was her husbanger.
- Mia’s son gets $100 for chores?
- I get why Mia feels a bit slighted over the fact that her mom spends more time with her sister, so I am glad she is finally making herself heard.
- I love the bookbag charity Wendy is doing in order to give back to teachers. Askale and Karen are so sweet to help.
- However, the gossip while they work is just as fun!
- Another couples’ trip? This could be fun or a huge disaster.
- The weather may not be rainy, but the wind and construction is making this party a disaster.
- The snark is delicious about Motel Gizelle and all the work that still needs to be done.
- Why would you TELL someone they were on the no potty list? SERIOUSLY?
- Reasonable or shady actually sounds like a fun game….if done carefully. Otherwise, it could turn into a massive disaster.
- MIA CALLED THE MUSIC VIDEO LOW BUDGET?!?!? That is RUDE!
- I am shocked the whole payment thing and asking Dorothy questions became a huge debate.
- I want a drunk dial from Karen.
- How is vaccinated Karen the same as drunk Karen?
- I just realized all these questions are about issues the ladies faced so far this season.
- The Karen mind thing (that she blamed on the vaccine) is crazy to watch.
- I agree, Robyn dropping her cupcakes is karma. She doesn’t deserve a red velvet cupcake.
- I fail to see how Wendy is being an asshole for calling them out for talking about her and wanting them to call her one on one.
- Askale is the voice of reason and needs to be a full time housewife.
- It is a driveway! It is public property! That made me laugh more than it should have.
- It was rude make Robyn feel bad about her relationship with Juan and say her date could be her luggage.
- I am loving Gizelle’s new house! I want that textured bathroom.
- Grace did not ruin Candiace’s car! YAY!
- I agree that this party was a shitshow!
