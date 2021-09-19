Read Time:1 Minute, 45 Second
The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for No Business Like Shade Business
Here are the highlights from tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac: No Business Like Shade Business!
- I would be so annoyed if someone came into my apartment and kept telling me how to decorate/do things.
- YAY for Grace getting her permit.
- The driving scene reminds me of the part in Clueless when Dionne ended up on the highway, minus the whole Murray aftermath.
- I am loving the fact that Mia and Veronica are rebuilding their relationship, but it is sad how Mia seems to be fighting for it more than her mom.
- ‘What is a husbanger?’ The WTF look on Gordon’s face was so hilarious.
- Eddie is being the voice of reason for Wendy’s candle business, but she seems so clueless as to what is going on.
- Whatever happens in the dark will come into the light….wise words….and so true.
- I love Ashley (and have serious hair envy), but it always seems as if she is trying to convince herself that everything is hunky dory in her life.
- Instead you had two boys….um, Juan does realize Robyn has no control of the sex of the baby, right?
- I had those lace trim shorts Candiace back in the day….I also had the capris and leggings version.
- How is Chris not completely calling Candiace out for her nasty attitude? If someone talked to me like that, well, let’s just say it would NOT be pretty.
- I used to love wearing tights under denim shorts…I hope that this episode helps bring that back into fashion.
- Karen has a deadpan way of saying how it is with just one look.
- Mia shouldn’t have asked about Chris getting paid….and asking Dorothy was an especially crappy thing to do.
- THIS is the big OMG video? Is Chris laughing with them or at the fact that the video is so WTF?
- Chris came in hot….which Candiace thinks is hot….but in all honesty he seemed more confused than anything else.
