The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Threats and Promises

Tonight’s episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills opens right where we left off with Sutton and Erika fighting.

NOT A THREAT….A PROMISE

Erika comes after Sutton even harder….and then starts fighting with Dorit, who tries to defend Sutton. Garcelle tries to calm her down, but Erika is having none of it. She even tells Sutton she will come for her if she calls her a liar again.

Sutton tries to leave, but Kathy goes to talk to her, followed by Garcelle.

In the house, Crystal defends Erika, while Kyle goes outside to talk to Sutton. This causes another fight.

Garcelle points out that Sutton was trying to talk and that Erika was the one not being honest.

After Sutton leaves, Garcelle tells Erika that Sutton was freaked out. Erika continues to bash Sutton. Kyle thinks her bark is worse than her bite.

Poor Patrick the Butler looks like he is ready to have a stiff drink.

COFFEE TALK

The next day, Lisa and Garcelle get together to enjoy coffee and talk about the night before. Lisa says Erika and Sutton need to figure out things on their own.

Garcelle brings up that the group seems divided and how she wishes Lisa would also speak up sometimes. Lisa, for her part, says she chooses not to nitpick and that she speaks what she believes to be the truth. She also tells her to do better.

SHOPPING SNARK

Sutton and Kyle go to a private shopping event….where they get to bid on expensive items. They want to get a head start before the actual auction so they can get exactly what they want.

Of course, this fun is short lived because Kyle brings up Erika. They end up fighting because Kyle didn’t like how Sutton questioned Erika because she was being weak and Erika was being aggressive. Sutton says she did what she said she was going to do and doesn’t know what more Kyle wants.

DATING AND DISHING

Dorit and PK have a date night and plan her bridal launch party. As they eat, they discuss Tom and Erika. Dorit tries to be diplomatic, but PK points out errors in their behavior, including Tom claiming to be incompetent and Erika posting inappropriate things on her social media. He thinks it is an overall bad look.

EAT, DRINK AND BE AWKWARD

Garcelle has everyone over for dinner, where they make a bet over who will arrive last. She guesses Dorit, who is on time for a change. However, she is not amused when Garcelle tells her about the bet.

After Garcelle pays Lisa for the bet (which Lisa wants her to give to charity….and Dorit takes as payback for being the butt of the bet!), they all eat.

Garcelle teaches them about her Haitian culture and they all seem to loosen up and have a good time. Kyle and Sutton even make up!

The only one being a wet blanket is Erika, who says she doesn’t care about anyone’s ‘friendship’ and scrolls on her phone.

After dinner, everyone cuddles in blankets for more chit chat. However, things get awkward up the meeting without Erika is brought up.

Erika, Lisa and Dorit leave, while the other ladies discuss the tension. Crystal says Erika told her that she will never be friends again.

Kyle says that the tension is uncomfortable and she wishes there were a way to make it better for everyone. Crystal says that is not necessary and they can continue to ignore each other.

More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

