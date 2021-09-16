0 0

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for A Tale of Two Accidents

Tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills opens with all the ladies getting a single white rose from PK’s friend Rhino. It is a way to invite them to a night of glamour and romance.

Dorit, for her part, is planning a special party to launch her bridal line, only to have it messed up by rain. However, she knows her way around planning parties, so she is able to work it out, despite it being a lot of work.

SPA-CCIDENTS

Kyle, Lisa, and Erika go to Kathy’s for a spa day and food. Kathy shows them how she communicates with the dog, which is hilarious and oh, so relatable.

As they all get facials, they do mediation to get even more relaxed. As an aside, those gold facials look amazing.

Erika tells Kyle about how Tom’s house was broken into, he needed eye surgery and her son got into a car accident on the way home. She keeps adding details about how it was snowing, how Tom confronted the burglars and the cops called her at 3am, but she didn’t get the call until six.

Kyle is confused, but finds the entire thing unbelievable.

MATCHMAKER, MATCHMAKER

Garcelle meets with her matchmaker, who wants to set her up with a man named Keith. He seems to be everything she wants and more, to the point where she jokes about bedsprings squeaking. She decides to give him a chance.

RENOVATIONS AND GOSSIP

Crystal shows Kyle the renovations on her house, which will include a bar, movie theatre and other fun stuff that will cost a half a million dollars.

The two of them discuss Garcelle and how she felt triggered and like an outsider in the group. Crystal doesn’t understand this because she never felt that way.

DINNER AND LIES

Maurico and Kyle have dinner with PK and Dorit. As the ladies cook, Kyle tells Dorit about the conversation with Erika.

As they all sit down to eat, they tell the men about the conversation. Mauricio wonders if this is a real story, but Kyle insists it really happened.

PK also questions things and says it is almost impossible the same kind of accident would happen twice. He thinks that Erika is being controlled by Tom and she just goes along with whatever she is told.

Maurico agrees that there are lies everywhere, but the women still defend Erika.

BRIDES AND BATTLES

The day or Dorit’s party arrives. She had to put everyone inside the house due to the weather, but it goes off without a hitch. The dresses are a hit, the food is delicious and they are all getting along.

However, the peace is short lived….as per usual. The guys are outside talking, while Dorit and Garcelle get into it over the talking too much debacle and how Garcelle felt triggered. They go back and forth for a bit, but finally come to a holding pattern.

More next week, stay tuned.

