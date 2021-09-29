0 0
Read Time:26 Second
The Masked Singer: See Spot Leave
Tonight Group B sang their hearts out for America and a chance to move on to the next round. However, it was the end of the road for one of our contestants…the DALMATIAN! Check out his reveal and exit interview below!
“DALMATIAN” UNMASKING:
“DALMATIAN” INTERVIEW:
The Dalmatian was none other than Grammy nominated rapper Tyga!
Join us next week for more of The Masked Singer, only on FOX!
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
More Stories
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Bowango
Big Brother 23 Finale Recap: Who Won It All?
ICYMI: The Voice Blind Auditions 4 for 9/28/2021