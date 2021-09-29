October 2, 2021

The Masked Singer: See Spot Leave

Sammi Turano September 29, 2021
Tonight Group B sang their hearts out for America and a chance to move on to the next round. However, it was the end of the road for one of our contestants…the DALMATIAN! Check out his reveal and exit interview below!

“DALMATIAN” UNMASKING:

“DALMATIAN” INTERVIEW: 

The Dalmatian was none other than Grammy nominated rapper Tyga!

Join us next week for more of The Masked Singer, only on FOX!

