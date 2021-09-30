0 0

Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Performers Announced

TVGrapevine has just learned that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all set to perform for the first time together at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The news was just announced this afternoon and was confirmed by various outlets.

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi said in a statement.

While no other information has been announced as of press time, it promises to be an epic act with many incredible moments.

The performers, who have a combined total of 43 Grammys, follow iconic acts such as Justin Timberlake with Janet Jackson, Katy Perry, J.Lo with Shakira and Beyonce.

More information will be announced as it becomes available.

