Sonja Morgan Hosting Comedy Tour

Real Housewives of New York star and resident funnywoman Sonja Morgan is bringing her comedic chops to stages across the US — she kicked off her ‘Sonja in Your City’ stand-up comedy tour, presented by Improv Asylum, last night in New York City to a sold out show at Asylum NYC.

Each ‘Sonja in Your City’ show will highlight local comedic & entertainment talent – as Morgan is known for her patronage of the arts. The premiere night New York show featured an opening segment from physical comedian & clown Mariko Iwasa, a stand-up set from TimeOut’s ‘New York Comic to Watch’ Zach Zimmerman, and a drag performance from local queen, Holly Box-Springs. Following the lead-up entertainment, Sonja graced the stage for her improv comedy set with ‘hosts’ Douglas Widick and Matt Brooks, which was filled with plenty of in-the-know ‘RHONY’ references to delight Bravo fans, as well as dazzling musical numbers, and audience-interaction segments.

This first show came off the success of Sonja’s ‘Friends & Family’ rehearsal show which brought in many of the RHONY star’s famous friends, including designers Marc Bouwer, Malan Breton, Frederick Anderson, and Eric Javits & partner Di Mondo, stylist Phillip Bloch, PAPER Magazine’s Mickey Boardman, and even RuPaul’s Drag Race star Nicky Doll, as well as a select group of Sonja’s biggest fans who relished in the hilarity of the comedy show – leading to a standing ovation for Sonja and the show’s fellow stars. Check out images from the show HERE.

“We know that people need to break now more than ever,” says ‘Sonja In Your City’ producer Norm Laviolette. “This past year has been tough for people and we have a show we think will make everyone sit back and laugh. We know that Sonja loves connecting with people and that people love watching her just be herself on stage. We’ve got some incredibly talented performers alongside her on stage and I can’t wait for people to be able to see what we’ve got cooking.”

‘Superfans’ of Sonja have the opportunity to purchase VIP ‘Meet & Greet’ tickets, allowing for even more facetime with the star, who is looking forward to interacting with her many fans on the road.

Following the New York show, Sonja will take the show on the road to Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore – with more cities and dates to be announced. Already a roaring success, ‘Sonja In Your City’ tickets sold out in record time for the comedy club, just under two hours, and the Boston date and upcoming New York show in October are sold out, as well. ‘Sonja In Your City’ is directed by Jeremy Brothers and the show’s musical accompanist is Adrien Pellerin.

