Sammi’s Favorite Things: My Little Pony A New Generation Toys

As a child, I was obsessed with My Little Pony. I had the toys, watched the TV show and loved singing the theme song….badly.

Now My Little Pony is back for the new generation. That means new shows, new songs and of course, new toys. It also allows me to spoil my goddaughter while reliving my childhood. All of them are out now and can be found in your local Walmart or other retail stores. Check out more information below.

My Little Pony: A New Generation Rainbow Reveal Sunny Starscout

(Ages 5 & up/Approx. Retail Price $14.99/ Available: 8/1)

Get to know Sunny Starscout: an Earth Pony from Maretime Bay! Sunny is curious, adventurous, and determined to make the world a better place. Imagine discovering a colorful surprise under her signature braid with Rainbow Reveal Sunny Starscout, inspired by the My Little Pony: A New Generation movie. Includes a 6-inch Sunny Starscout orange pony figure with a character-inspired shooting star Cutie Mark on one side. Figure has soft, long pink hair for lots of hair play fun! Included braiding tool can be used to style her hair into a braid, revealing a colorful rainbow pattern as you go. Figure comes with 17 hair and story accessories. Customize Sunny’s look with the clips, headband and bracelet, place her movie-inspired journal inside her iconic saddle bag, then decorate everything with stickers! Fans new and old can imagine adventures with My Little Pony: A New Generation toys. Available at most major retailers nationwide.

My Little Pony: A New Generation Royal Racing Ziplines

(Ages 5 & up/Approx. Retail Price $39.99/ Available: 8/1)

Meet Princess Petals: a Pegasus from Zephyr Heights! Princess Petals is an articulated 3-inch figure with molded purple hair with a special shiny look. Imagine getting her ready for her most exciting performance yet with the Royal Racing Ziplines. Inspired by the Zephyr Heights palace in the My Little Pony: A New Generation movie, this castle playset for girls and boys is 22 inches tall. Attach the included Princess Petals pony and Cloudpuff pet figures to the ziplines. Then, send them racing from the tallest tower in the castle down to the performance stage! Figure includes 9 fashion and storytelling accessories and fun, active play spaces within the castle. Available at most major retailers nationwide.

My Little Pony: A New Generation Crystal Adventure Ponies

(Ages 5 & up/Approx. Retail Price $8.49/ Available: 8/1)

Crack open a magical crystal adventure! Discover the magic of surprises inspired by the My Little Pony: A New Generation movie with surprise character-inspired accessories. Crystal Adventure Ponies assortment features character packs with 20 pieces, including a 3-inch pony figure, accessories, stickers, charms, and more. Each figure comes with a themed friendship bracelet that kids can decorate and wear. Look for Crystal Adventure Sunny Starscout, Princess Petals, Zipp Storm toys at most major retailers nationwide. Izzy Moonbow and Hitch Trailblazer figures available exclusively at Walmart. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

My Little Pony: A New Generation Unicorn Charms Izzy Moonbow

(Ages 5 & up/Approx. Retail Price $14.97/ Available: 8/1)

Join the sparkle squad with Izzy Moonbow: a Unicorn from Bridlewood Forest! Izzy is an energetic optimist who loves crafting, creating, and sparkles. This 6-inch Izzy Moonbow purple pony figure includes a character-inspired heart-shaped button Cutie Mark on one side. Figure’s long, soft blue hair is curled in her signature style for lots of hair play fun! Headband accessory can be decorated with the 17 fabric flower pieces and gem-shaped plug-in pieces. Plug the gems into the flowers, then customize the headband for Izzy! Headband can also be worn as a customizable friendship bracelet for kids. Includes a comb accessory for more styling fun. Help Izzy design a creative new look with Unicorn Charms Izzy Moonbow, inspired by the My Little Pony: A New Generation movie. Unicorn Charms Izzy Moonbow figure available exclusively at Walmart.

