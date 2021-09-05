0 0

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Cocktails for September

Do you need a fun cocktail menu for this weekend? Or for any upcoming party, event or day to unwind? Look no further than the ones recommended by some of my favorite brands! Enjoy!

Cincoro Tequila

www.cincorotequila.com

Cincoro is a small-batch, ultra luxury tequila.

Cincoro was created by five friendly rivals, Michael Jordan, Wes Edens, Jeanie Buss, Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari, who bonded over their shared passion and mission to create the finest tequila that anyone has ever tasted. The Cincoro family portfolio offers four award-winning tequila expressions, Blanco, Reposado (aged 8 to 10 months), Añejo (aged 24 to 28 months) and Extra Añejo (aged 40 to 44 months).

Cincoro Strawberry Lemonade

Ingredients :

2 oz Cincoro Reposado

1 oz Lemon

2 oz Water

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

3-4 Strawberries

Directions:

Add 3-4 strawberries into a tin, then add 1 oz lemon, 2 oz water, and 1/2 oz to 3/4 oz simple syrup. Muddle all ingredients together & add 2 oz of Cincoro Reposado. Add ice and give a healthy shake. Strain into rocks filled or Collins glass.

Cincoro Pearloma

Ingredients :

2oz Cincoro Blanco

1oz Pear Juice

1/2 oz Lime

1/4 oz Agave

3 oz Soda Water

Rosemary Garnish

Directions:

Build all ingredients into a shaker except soda water. Give a healthy shake, then strain into an ice filled collins glass. Top with soda and garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

King St. Vodka

www.kingstvodka.com

Price: $29.99

Mix up your favorite cocktails with Kate Hudson’s King St. Vodka – the first female led craft vodka brand. King St. Vodka is gluten-free, non-GMO, crafted with alkaline water and 7x distilled for purity in Santa Barbara, producing a product that is insanely smooth and clean.

Cucumber Lemon Refresher

½ cup cucumber chopped in small pieces

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

4 oz King St. Vodka

2 cups lemonade

King St. Moscow Mule

1.5 oz. King St. vodka

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

2 oz. ginger beer

Muddled Blackberry Vodka & Tonic

1.5 oz King Street Vodka

5 Blackberries, muddled

Tonic

Juice of a lime wedge

1 Sprig of rosemary

Santa Margherita

www.santamargheritawines.com

Santa Margherita is the Italian wine brand that pioneered Pinot Grigio and put Prosecco Superiore on the map. Their wines are classic Italian varietals that come from their vineyards in Italy. They are diverse, flavorful and authentic. The portfolio of renowned wines includes Pinot Grigio, Chianti Classico Riserva, Sparkling Rosé, Prosecco Superiore and most recently the NEW Rosé.

National Chianti Day was on Friday, Sept 3. Inaugurated by Santa Margherita in 2020, National Chianti Day celebrates one of the most recognized red wines from the Tuscany region of Italy. Its Chianti Classico Riserva – the wine choice that many returned to while they “wine o’clocked” it in 2020 – makes perfect sense as days become cooler and the palate is ready for change. According to Nielsen data, Santa Margherita’s Chianti Classico Riserve has been growing on a double-digit trend since 2019, outperforming the overall Chianti Classico Riserva category in the past 52 weeks by 6 points.

Aviation Gin Cocktail Recipes

The Backyard Cooler

1.5 oz Aviation American Gin

0.5 oz Grapefruit Juice

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

Top with Club Soda

Combine all ingredients except Club Soda into cocktail shaker with Ice. Shake, then strain into glass with Ice. Top with Club Soda and garnish with Grapefruit Half Wheel.

Aviation Sangria

1.5 oz Aviation American Gin

1.5 oz Red Wine

1 oz Orange Juice

1 oz Pineapple Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup (to taste)

Muddled Berries

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker with Ice. Quick shake, then strain into glass with Ice. Garnish with Berries. Prebatching is a good option to have flavors grow.

The Southside

1.5 oz Aviation American Gin

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

6 Mint Leaves

Combine all ingredients in cocktail shaker with Ice. Shake, then strain into glass with Ice. Garnish with Mint Leaves.

