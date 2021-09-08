September 8, 2021

Sammi's Favorite Things: 2021 Wildlife Challenge

Sammi Turano September 8, 2021
Did you know that due to the devastating economic impact of Covid-19, Africa’s rangers are stretched to capacity and continue to see drastic cuts in resources and an increase in poaching?  This September, ranger teams across Africa are uniting around the 2021 Wildlife Ranger Challenge to raise money to help thousands of their colleagues.

 

Many celebrities across the globe are encouraging the public to register to run the virtual race on September 18 and donate to the Ranger Fund, including:

The funds raised will enable support for wildlife rangers to protect iconic African wildlife such as elephants, pangolins, rhinos, and lions.

