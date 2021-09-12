Read Time:2 Minute, 6 Second
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season Two Premiere Highlights!
Here are the highlights for the season two premiere of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
- Is Jen going to run away from the cops after getting that phone call and asking Whitney to un-mic her?
- JEN is the one who said she was at the Beauty Bar!
- Tagline question: How can Mary send Jesus after us?
- Also, these taglines are weak this season, NGL!
- I still don’t get why Jen needs so many assistants.
- Jen has an entire room as a closet? Color me jealous.
- I am not all surprised Coach wanted to leave Jen.
- Girl, you know I will go to jail for you….I have never been to jail before….oh, honey…..if you only knew.
- These ladies have gorgeous houses, but how can you have fur babies? Mine are my life, but cleaning up after them is a bitch sometimes.
- Heather reminds me of my Aunt Debbie….which is a good thing because she is my favorite aunt.
- I didn’t realize Heather’s daughter was old enough to go to college.
- I never knew Whitney’s stepkids were close to her age.
- That shot-ski thing scares me…I would waste so much booze by spilling it on myself.
- I want to make my money without doing this…::pantomimes blow job:: alllll righty then!
- Whitney should have just called Uber Eats and have a new cake delivered after dropping it twice.
- I was talking to my mannequins, so I decided to get a podcast…because that is a reason to get a podcast?
- Mary’s podcast is actually quite interesting. I want to hear more.
- Jennie seems like she is going to be an awesome addition to the cast.
- Jen’s aunt seems so adorable.
- I am with Heather when it comes to ordering food, no splitting a side salad here!
- My heart breaks for Meredith losing her dad.
- Why does Heather want to be friends with Jen after the way she treated her? With friends like that, who needs enemies?
- My vagine is platinum on ice, baby….didn’t Corrine have this line on The Bachelor?
- Jesus loves us, God is the judge of us and church is an open door….I love this!
- I thought all this choosing between friends ended in high school.
- The men just look outside at the view to get away from the drama….makes sense.
- The tribute to Meredith’s dad was beautiful.
This season is going to be EPIC!!! Stay tuned!