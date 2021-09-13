September 13, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Pretty Smart Sneak Peek

PRETTY SMART (L to R) EMILY OSMENT as CHELSEA, MICHAEL HSU ROSEN as JAYDEN, OLIVIA MACKLIN as CLAIRE, GREGG SULKIN as GRANT, and CINTHYA CARMONA as SOLANA in episode 104 of PRETTY SMART Cr. TYLER GOLDEN/NETFLIX © 2021

Pretty Smart Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano September 13, 2021
1 0
1 min read
1 0
Read Time:37 Second

Pretty Smart Sneak Peek

Check out the newest preview for Pretty Smart, set to premiere on Netflix October 8th!

After getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend, Chelsea (Emily Osment) — a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist — is forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire (Olivia Macklin), and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates: Grant (Gregg Sulkin), a distractingly handsome personal trainer, Solana (Cinthya Carmon), a former lawyer turned healer, and Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen), a social media influencer. But Chelsea’s tough, sometimes judgemental exterior starts to soften as she gets to know her new friends, and they begin to form an unlikely found family.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Chuggington Tales From The Rails Halloween Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Chuggington Tales From The Rails Halloween Sneak Peek

September 13, 2021 Sammi Turano
Alter Ego: Meet The Contestants
0 0
3 min read

Alter Ego: Meet The Contestants

September 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
SHUDDER RELEASES NEW CAST VIDEO “MEET OUR MONSTERS” FOR THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA
0 0
1 min read

SHUDDER RELEASES NEW CAST VIDEO “MEET OUR MONSTERS” FOR THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA

September 10, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Pretty Smart Sneak Peek
1 0
1 min read

Pretty Smart Sneak Peek

September 13, 2021 Sammi Turano
Chuggington Tales From The Rails Halloween Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Chuggington Tales From The Rails Halloween Sneak Peek

September 13, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/12/2021: The Cookout Final Six
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/12/2021: The Cookout Final Six

September 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season Two Premiere Highlights!
0 0
3 min read

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season Two Premiere Highlights!

September 12, 2021 Sammi Turano