NFL 2021: Week 2
Here are the week two scores for the NFL 2021 season!
- Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29
- Chicago Bears 20, Cincinnati Bengals 17
- Cleveland Browns 31, Houston Texans 21
- L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis Colts 24
- Buffalo Bills 35, Miami Dolphins 0
- New England Patriots 25, N.Y. Jets 6
- San Francisco 49ers 17, Philadelphia Eagles 11
- Las Vegas Raiders 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
- Carolina Panthers 26, New Orleans Saints 7
- Denver Broncos 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 13
- Arizona Cardinals 34, Minnesota Vikings 33
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Atlanta Falcons 25
- Dallas Cowboys 20, L.A. Chargers 17
- Tennessee Titans 33, Seattle Seahawks 30 (OT)
- Baltimore Ravens 36, Kansas City Chiefs 35
- Green Bay Packers 35, Detroit Lions 17
