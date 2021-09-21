September 21, 2021

NFL 2021: Week 2

Sammi Turano September 21, 2021
Here are the week two scores for the NFL 2021 season!

  • Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29
  • Chicago Bears 20, Cincinnati  Bengals 17
  • Cleveland Browns 31, Houston Texans 21
  • L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis Colts 24
  • Buffalo Bills 35, Miami Dolphins 0
  • New England Patriots 25, N.Y. Jets 6
  • San Francisco 49ers 17, Philadelphia Eagles 11
  • Las Vegas Raiders 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
  • Carolina Panthers 26, New Orleans Saints 7
  • Denver Broncos 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 13
  • Arizona Cardinals 34, Minnesota Vikings 33
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Atlanta Falcons 25
  • Dallas Cowboys 20, L.A. Chargers 17
  • Tennessee Titans 33, Seattle Seahawks 30 (OT)
  •  Baltimore Ravens 36, Kansas City Chiefs 35
  •  Green Bay Packers 35, Detroit Lions 17

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
