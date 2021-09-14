NFL 2021 Week 1 Results
The first week of NFL football is over and we have the results! It was an intense week that is only going to get better. Check it out below.
Sept. 9
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Dallas Cowboys 29
Sept. 12
Philadelphia Eagles 32, Atlanta Falcons 6
Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Buffalo Bills 16
Cincinnati Bengals 27, Minnesota Vikings 24, OT
San Francisco 49ers 41, Detroit Lions 33
Arizona Cardinals 38, Tennessee Titans13
Seattle Seahawks 28, Indianapolis Colts 16
L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16
Carolina Panthers19, N.Y. Jets 14
Houston Texans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 21
Kansas City Chiefs 33, Cleveland Browns 29
Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16
New Orleans Saints 38, Green Bay Packers 3
Denver Broncos 27, N.Y. Giants 13
L.A. Rams 34, Chicago Bears 14
Sept. 13
Baltimore Ravens 27, Las Vegas Raiders 33, OT
