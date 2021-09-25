September 25, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Nextflix TUDUM: All The Highlights!

TUDUM! 2021. Dwayne Johnson. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix © 2021

Nextflix TUDUM: All The Highlights!

Sammi Turano September 25, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:24 Second

Today, Netflix held a special fan event called TUDUM, where they shared news, show highlights and everything in between. Check out the best moments below!

Red Notice:

Stranger Things Season 4:

Money Heist:

Ozark:

Doc:

Bridgerton:

 

 

 

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
100 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: The Masked Singer: Two More Say Goodbye

September 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Voice Quick Cap 9/21/2021
0 0
2 min read

The Voice Quick Cap 9/21/2021

September 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/17/2021: Who Won HOH?
0 0
3 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/17/2021: Who Won HOH?

September 17, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Premiere Recap for Welcome to Lagos
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Premiere Recap for Welcome to Lagos

September 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
Nextflix TUDUM: All The Highlights!
0 0
1 min read

Nextflix TUDUM: All The Highlights!

September 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: The Masked Singer: Two More Say Goodbye

September 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
Dancing With The Stars 30: Week 2 Sneak Peek
0 0
3 min read

Dancing With The Stars 30: Week 2 Sneak Peek

September 24, 2021 Sammi Turano