September 6, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Michael K. Williams Dead at 54

The Wire (HBO) Season 4, 2006 Episode: Home Rooms Airdate: September 24, 2006 Shown: Michael K. Williams

Michael K. Williams Dead at 54

Sammi Turano September 6, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:33 Second

Michael K. Williams Dead at 54

Sad news for Hollywood today. Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams, known for his roles in The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, has died. He was 54 years old.

The When They See Us alum is said to have been found dead in his Manhattan apartment this morning. No other details were available as of press time.

Michael’s rep released the following statement to the media:  “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

TVGrapevine sends love and condolences to Michael’s loved ones at this time.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Willard Scott Dead at 87
0 0
2 min read

Willard Scott Dead at 87

September 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ed Asner Dead At 91
0 0
2 min read

Ed Asner Dead At 91

August 29, 2021 Sammi Turano
Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at 80
0 0
2 min read

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at 80

August 24, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Michael K. Williams Dead at 54
0 0
1 min read

Michael K. Williams Dead at 54

September 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
Sammi's Favorite Things: My Little Pony A New Generation Toys
0 0
4 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: My Little Pony A New Generation Toys

September 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: Florence Ordesh
0 0
3 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Florence Ordesh

September 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for High Infidelity
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap for High Infidelity

September 5, 2021 Sammi Turano