September 8, 2021

Lego Masters Recap for 9/7/2021

LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard and host Will Arnett in the “Cliffhanger!” episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Tuesday, Sept. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

Sammi Turano September 8, 2021
Tonight is the penultimate episode for Fox’s Lego Masters, season two. In one week, our second winner will be crowned and there is a good chance that it will be a set of brothers.

 

The challenge tonight is a cliffhanger. The teams will have to build a castle over a cliff and tell an epic story to go along with it. They have twelve hours to complete the challenge.

 

Jacob and Caleb make a wager with Mark and Steven for the title of Castle Bros. The losers will be the jesters.

 

Each team gets to work, all the while being watched by Will Arnett and the Brickmasters Amy and Jamie.

 

Caleb and Jacob want to make their bridge collapse on purpose, while Mark and Steven decide to have a creature emerge from theirs.

 

Natalie and Michelle focus on making theirs look pretty. However, they focus so much on that, causing them to miss the point of the challenge for awhile. They also run into several other building issues, which could cost them in the end.

 

Zack and Wayne want theirs to be six feet out from the cliff. They are afraid it may fall apart, but decide to keep going in honor of their friend Greg who died from cancer.

 

 

Before long, time is up and it is time to present their castles and stories.

 

Mark and Steven make a Gem Mine Castle, which has a dragon chasing a miner who stole a jewel.

 

Caleb and Jacob make a collapsing castle, which has a fisherman catching a creature, causing the collapse.

 

Natalie and Michelle’s has a story about a guy named Elmer who builds castles out of cardboard boxes.

 

 

Zack and Wayne’s, of course, is in honor of their friend and also pays homage to Asian construction.

 

After giving pros and cons, the judges announce Zack and Wayne won the challenge are in the finale. Caleb and Jacob join them, along with Mark and Steven.

 

Natalie and Michelle are sent home.

 

Finale next week, stay tuned!

