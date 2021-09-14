0 0

Lego Masters Finale Recap for 9/14/2021

Tonight is the season finale of Fox’s Lego Masters. It is the battle of the brothers as Caleb and Jacob, Mark and Steven and Zack and Wayne compete for the $100,000 prize.

The teams have 24 hours to complete a project that will blow the judges and Will Arnett away! It is a literal freestyle of Legos at the palms of their hands. The only rule is that it must look good in both day and night lights.

Each team puts everything they have into this final challenge as Will, Amy and Jamie talk around, checking everything out.

Zack and Wayne face a challenge when it comes to making their dragon, while the judges worry that they are repeating a design. However, they insist that this will be completely different.

The other teams begin to feel the pressure when it comes to design and it only gets worse when they are told the winner will have their design displayed in the Legoland Resort in Florida.

As a special treat, Will arranges for everyone to talk to their families via Zoom. Everyone gets even more emotional and have even more motivation to win it all.

Mark and Steven almost have a huge disaster when Steven trips over a cord. Luckily, nothing breaks and all is right with the world.

SHOWTIME! Mark and Steven present Warden of the Woods, which has a foresty theme.

Zack and Wayne have Padoga of Our Lives, which shows ninjas, families and dragons, as well as a sushi place.

Caleb and Jacob show and hourglass day and night life titled Lands of Time.

Judgment time! After deliberation, we find out where our brothers stand!

Third place: Caleb and Jacob

Second place: Zack and Wayne

WINNER: Mark and Steven

Congratulations and see you next season.

