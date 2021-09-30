October 2, 2021

Judy Justice: Special First Look

September 30, 2021
Judy Justice: Special First Look

Today, via the official @JudyJustice Instagram handle IMDb TV released the official trailer for the highly anticipated courtroom series, Judy Justice. Marking the television icon’s return to the bench, Judy Justice premieres November 1, with new episodes available every weekday. The Original series is exclusively available on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

 

The reality court program, presided over by Judge Sheindlin, adjudicates real-life cases filed from all over the country. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending the legacy of the television and courtroom pioneer by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis.

Judy Justice is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit and co-executive produced by Amy Freisleben. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

