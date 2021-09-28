ICYMI: The Voice Recap for 9/28/2021: Blind Auditions 3
Here are the highlights from last night’s episode of NBC’s The Voice. Carson Daly hosts, while Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande judge.
Name: Raquel Trinidad
Song: I Wish by Stevie Winder
Turns: Kelly, John and Ariana
Choice: Team Ariana
Name: The Joy Reunion
Song: Boondocks by Little Big Town
Turns: Blake and John
Choice: Team Blake
Name: Jasmine Mills
Song: It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye by Boyz II Men
Turns: None
Choice: N/A
Name: Hailey Mia
Song: You Broke Me First by Tate McRae
Turns: Kelly and Ariana
Choice: Team Ariana
Name: Jeremy Rosado
Song: Here Comes Goodbye by Rascal Flatts
Turns: Kelly and Blake
Choice: Team Kelly
Name: Carson Peters
Song: Tulsa Time by Don Williams
Turns: Blake, John, Kelly and Ariana
Choice: Team Blake
Name: Keilah Grace
Song: Never Tear Us Apart by INXS
Turns: John and Ariana
Choice: Team Legend
Name: Bubba
Song: How Am I Supposed To Live Without You
Turns: None
Choice: N/A
Name: Samara Brown
Song: Sweet Thing by Chaka Khan
Turns:Ariana and John
Choice: Team Legend
Name: Lucas O’Reilly
Song: Carolina in My Mind by James Taylor
Turns: None
Choice: N/A
Name: Holly Forbes
Song: Rocket Man by Elton John
Turns: John, Blake, Ariana and Kelly
Choice: STAY TUNED!