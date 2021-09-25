September 25, 2021

ICYMI: The Masked Singer: Two More Say Goodbye

Sammi Turano September 25, 2021
ICYMI: The Masked Singer: Two More Say Goodbye

Tonight, The Masked Singer eliminated TWO contestants, both of which surprised everyone watching. Check out the videos below!

 

“MOTHER NATURE” INTERVIEW:

 https://youtu.be/S0Oio5gJv0M

“MOTHER NATURE” UNMASKING:

 https://youtu.be/Y0CrzwqKqM8

Vivica A. Fox

“PUFFERFISH ” INTERVIEW: 

https://youtu.be/kJ5t1YiFhmI

“PUFFERFISH” UNMASKING:

https://youtu.be/7F1OSb4UFNE

Toni Braxton

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

