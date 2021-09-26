September 26, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

ICYMI: Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/24/2021: Memory Lane

ICYMI: Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/24/2021: Memory Lane

Sammi Turano September 26, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 17 Second

ICYMI: Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/24/2021: Memory Lane

 

CBS’s Big Brother 23 is in the home stretch with the final three ready to fight for the win.

 

Before we get to that, Big D, Xavier and Azah celebrate with champagne, a steak and lobster dinner and messages from loved ones.  They also look back on their journey and favorite memories from the summer.

 

Some of the memories include cooking disasters, Frenchie’s meltdown and Diary Room bloopers.

 

We also get to see Claire talk to Derek X about coming out as bisexual and the relationship between Christian and Alyssa. He seems to want to take it to the next level, but she wants to explore things further once they are both out of the house.

 

One of the most touching moments was when the final six talked about making history and how they were treated in the past. They all share different experiences, all of which are eye opening and emotional.

 

The videos from home however, are what bring the most tears and emotion.

 

Big D’s mom says she is proud of him, but to watch his language.

 

Xavier’s brother, dad and stepmother fill him in on everything going on at home and also share how proud they are of him.

Azah’s family tells her they are proud of the way she acted during the season.

 

The night ends with a toast as we head into the penultimate episode. Stay tuned!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Premiere Recap for Welcome to Lagos
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Premiere Recap for Welcome to Lagos

September 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/23/2021: Who Is In The Final Three?
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/23/2021: Who Is In The Final Three?

September 23, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Alter Ego: Last Night's Goodbye
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: Alter Ego: Last Night’s Goodbye

September 23, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

ICYMI: Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/24/2021: Memory Lane
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/24/2021: Memory Lane

September 26, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Premiere Recap for Welcome to Lagos
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Premiere Recap for Welcome to Lagos

September 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
Nextflix TUDUM: All The Highlights!
0 0
1 min read

Nextflix TUDUM: All The Highlights!

September 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

ICYMI: The Masked Singer: Two More Say Goodbye

September 25, 2021 Sammi Turano