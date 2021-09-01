0 0

ICYMI: America’s Got Talent 16 Semifinals 1 Recap

Tonight is the first night of the semifinals on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Eleven acts will perform for a chance to make it to the next round of competition.

Peter Rosalita: I felt sooooo bad for him when the beginning of his act got messed up. However, he handled it like a champ and performed Without You by Mariah Carey. His voice is so powerful and it is unbelievable to hear it coming from someone so young.

The judges think he is powerful and professional.

Michael Winslow: He does another sound act that consists of animal noises, video game beeps and the like. The judges help him pick categories, which makes it more interactive and fun.

The judges hope he comes back next week in order to teach America to make their own noises.

Beyond Belief Dance Company: They were initially eliminated from the competition, but brought back due to the Wildcard Judges’ Choice. I am so glad they did….because they proved that they had no business being eliminated. It had everything from bright colors to fun dance moves to positivity mixed with a ton of spirit.

The judges agree they deserve to be back and that this is what the world needs now.

Aiden Bryant: I simply cannot get over the fact that he is only sixteen and that his act began as a hobby during the pandemic. He is just so GOOD and always adds different tricks and flair to make it stand out more than the previous act. My only question is….how can he top this?

The judges call it a gold medal performance and one of the best acts of the night.

Tory Vagasy: She sings Can You Feel The Love Tonight from Lion King. Her voice is Broadway ready and I hope that she one day collaborates with Kristin Chenoweth or Idina Menzel. She is just that good.

The judges think she is amazing, but want to see her out of her comfort zone.

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team: They did the act blindfolded. I repeat….THEY DID THE ACT BLINDFOLDED! How…..I have no clue…..but it had me on the edge of my seat from start to finish.

The judges are blown away and agree it was also one of the top acts of the night.

Madilyn Bailey: Her voice is so pretty and she has such a unique style….I can’t put my finger on it, but there is just something memorable about her acts. Tonight’s song Red Ribbon really showed how she is in it to win it.

Howie was not a fan, but the other judges enjoyed it.

Dustin Tavella: His magic act combines the story of how he got together with his wife. He has the judges help as usual, and it all comes together when he reads the postcard from his wife that predicted everything the judges did and picked.

The judges loved it and think he is going into the finals.

Korean Soul: They made it through thanks to the judges’ save and tonight they proved they are here to stay. There is something so comforting about them that I feel peace whenever I see them.

Sofia liked them, but Simon and Howie preferred previous performances.

Gina Brillon: Her act is full of spunk and sass, just like her! There is something so relatable and endearing about her that not only do you laugh out loud when she performs, but you feel SEEN.

Simon admits he was wrong about her and the other judges agree she did great!

Jimmie Herrod: What a way to end the night! He is another one who is on his way to Broadway or the big times. Sofia certainly knew what she was doing when she gave him the golden buzzer.

The judges are in AWE and want MORE!

Results tomorrow, stay tuned!

