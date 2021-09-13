September 14, 2021

Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns Winner Announced

Sammi Turano September 13, 2021
Tonight was the season finale of Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns. It was a season filled with lots of incredible moments….and it all came down to this.

SPOILER ALERT!

On tonight’s finale of HELL’S KITCHEN, Chef Gordon Ramsay announced Trenton Garvey as the winner of Season 20.

In the final dinner challenge, Garvey went head-to-head with Young Guns contestant Megan Gill to win the Young Guns crown.

Check Out the Winning Menu that Led to Garvey’s Victory:

Trenton Garvey’s Winning Menu 

Appetizers: 

Compressed Watermelon Salad

English Pea Risotto

Butter Poached Lobster on Fried Green Tomato

Pan-Seared Scallops

Entrees: 

Surf and Turf (Flat-Iron Steak and Cilantro Lime Shrimp)

Pan-Seared Rainbow Trout

Pan-Roasted Airline Chicken

Pan-Roasted Hangar Steak

Desserts: 

Warm Smoked Apple Compote

Tres Leches Panna Cotta

 

OFFICIAL SHOW FACEBOOK: facebook.com/hellskitchen

OFFICIAL SHOW TWITTER: @hellskitchenfox / #HellsKitchen

Sammi Turano

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
