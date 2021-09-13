Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns Winner Announced
Tonight was the season finale of Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns. It was a season filled with lots of incredible moments….and it all came down to this.
SPOILER ALERT!
On tonight’s finale of HELL’S KITCHEN, Chef Gordon Ramsay announced Trenton Garvey as the winner of Season 20.
In the final dinner challenge, Garvey went head-to-head with Young Guns contestant Megan Gill to win the Young Guns crown.
Check Out the Winning Menu that Led to Garvey’s Victory:
Trenton Garvey’s Winning Menu
Appetizers:
Compressed Watermelon Salad
English Pea Risotto
Butter Poached Lobster on Fried Green Tomato
Pan-Seared Scallops
Entrees:
Surf and Turf (Flat-Iron Steak and Cilantro Lime Shrimp)
Pan-Seared Rainbow Trout
Pan-Roasted Airline Chicken
Pan-Roasted Hangar Steak
Desserts:
Warm Smoked Apple Compote
Tres Leches Panna Cotta
