Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap for 9/20/2021
Tonight is the season 30 premiere of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Fifteen new celebrities and their professional partners will compete for the milestone mirrorball trophy.
Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge.
Celebrity: Melanie C
Claim to Fame: Sporty Spice Girl
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Wannabe by Spice Girls
Sammi: What a way to begin the night! She looks fantastic and he looks handsome AF. The dance itself was
Len: Absolutely terrific.
Derek: A great, polished performance that was clean and precise.
Bruno: He thanks her for spicing up his life and the cha cha cha.
Carrie Ann: Very clean, very tight, very well done.
Scores: 7-7-6-7=27/40
Celebrity: The Miz
Claim to Fame: WWE star/reality star
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: cha cha cha
Song: Butter by BTS
Sammi: What is with all the glitter and confetti tonight? The dance reminded me of a guy going on the dance floor to make her happy and ends up impressing her,
Derek: Good job!
Bruno: He was very impressed.
Len: He was incredible.
Carrie Ann: She enjoyed it as well.
Scores: 6-6-6-6=24/40
Celebrity: Iman Shumpert
Claim to Fame: Actor, basketball player, rapper, reality star
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Jive
Song: Hey ya by Outkast
Sammi: He was just adorable out there. He needs to work on his technique, but he is such a joy to watch because he looks genuinely happy to be out on stage.
Bruno: He has musicality, but needs to articulate.
Carrie Ann: It was incredible and smooth.
Len: It was too loose and casual.
Derek: He looked comfortable out there.
Scores: 7-4-5-5=21/40
Celebrity: Olivia Jade
Claim to Fame: Influencer
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Salsa
Song: Juice by Lizzo
Sammi: She looks sooo much like her mom! That being said, her moves are pretty smooth and she has nice lines and musicality. It is also obvious this means a lot to her in more ways than one.
Carrie Ann: This is the beginning of a new chapter,
Len: He enjoyed it, but wants more spice.
Derek: She did well, but watch the shoulders.
Bruno: She took to it like a duck to water.
Scores: 7-6-6-6=25/40
Celebrity: Jimmie Allen
Claim to Fame: Country music star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Tango
Song: The Way I Are by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E
Sammi: I love how he seems to be having a blast and that he is putting his all into the dance. He needs to relax a bit, but once he does, he is going to be amazing.
Len: He is going to go a long way and has great potential.
Derek: He is good, but needs to be consistent.
Bruno: He needs to work on a few things, but will be very good.
Carrie Ann: He did well for his first time out.
Scores: 6-5-6-5=22/40
Celebrity: Melora Hardin
Claim to Fame: The Office star
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Tango
Song:Simply Irresistible by Robert Palmer
Sammi: This is the best dance of the night so far. I am totally enjoying every moment of this tango. Right now, they are the ones to BEAT!
Derek: He gives them a standing ovation and is blown away.
Bruno: He gives her places to improve, but overall, he enjoyed it.
Carrie Ann: She loved the drama.
Len: He appreciated that they just came out and danced.
Scores: 7-6-7-7=26/40
Celebrity: Suni Lee
Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Jive
Song: Stay by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
Sammi: She is soooo adorable. The two of them have a fun, playful chemistry and her bubbly personality seems to show on the dance floor.
Bruno: She can jive!
Carrie Ann: She is incredible.
Derek: She did a lovely job, but he gives her places to improve.
Len: A little less perfection, a little more expression.
Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40
Celebrity: Cody Rigsby
Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude
Pro: Cheryl Burke
Dance: Tango
Song: Physical by Dua Lipa
Sammi:They have insanely good chemistry and literally light up the ballroom with their joy and technique.
Carrie Ann: He was fabulous but needs to relax.
Len: He needs to work on his posture a bit more.
Derek: He enjoyed it, but gives him tips on hold.
Bruno: He loved it!
Scores: 6-6-6-6=24/40
Celebrity: Amanda Kloots
Claim to Fame: Rockette/The Talk Host
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Tango
Song: Dance Again by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull
Sammi: She has the sass and attitude for this dance. Her technique was amazing, but I feel like the chemistry was a bit off.
Len: It had content and attack.
Derek: It was sensational.
Bruno: She belongs here.
Carrie Ann: She was filled with elegance, beauty and finesse.
Scores: 7-7-7=28/40
Celebrity: Martin Kove
Claim to Fame: Cobra Kai star
Pro: Britt Stewart
Dance: Paso doble
Song: You’re The Best by Joe “Bean” Esposito
Sammi: I have to say, doing the paso doble for the first dance is very impressive. He has the spirit and heart, which gives him some serious Jerry Springer vibes.
Derek: He wants to see him next week.
Bruno: He needs to work on the content to make it a blockbuster.
Carrie Ann: He had commitment to the character.
Len: It was a gallant effort!
Scores:4-3-3-3=13/40
Celebrity: Kenya Moore
Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: “Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. SZA
Sammi: She is really elegant on the dance floor. Her smile or SMIZE says it all….she is living her best life and enjoying every moment.
Bruno: She was classy, glassy and moved very well.
Carrie Ann: Well done, just relax.
Len: Charming and sophisticated.
Derek: Watch the arm, but otherwise beautiful.
Scores: 7-6-6-7=26/40
Celebrity: Christine Chiu
Claim to Fame: Bling Empire star
Pro: Pasha Pashkov
Dance: Tango
Song: Glamorous” by Fergie, Ludacris
Sammi: She is a huge surprise. The chemistry is hot and she really has a ton of great gorgeous musicality.
Carrie Ann: She is a diamond in the rough.
Len: He liked it.
Derek: The frame was beautiful.
Bruno: She just needs a bit more polish to get the brilliance.
Scores: 6-7-6-6=25/40
Celebrity: Matt James:
Claim to Fame: The Bachelor
Pro: Lindsay Arnold
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Give It To Me Baby by Rick James
Sammi: He came across as reserved on The Bachelor, but tonight he is anything but….what a sparking personality! I also love the chemistry between them and how well they work together.
Len: His future will be rosy if he listens to Lindsay.
Derek: He was charismatic.
Bruno: He has a natural stage presence.
Carrie Ann: His footwork was iffy, but he really used the space.
Scores:6-6-6-6=24/40
Celebrity: Brian Austin Green
Claim to Fame: 90210 star
Pro: Sharna Burgess
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Sammi:I know they are dating off show, so it is natural that they have all this chemistry. However, he also has an ease of movement and charisma that make him stand out for the men.
Derek: It was so good.
Bruno: They have sizzling chemistry.
Carrie Ann: He needs to stare at the crowd more than Sharna.
Len: He needs to work on his feet.
Scores: 6-6-6-6=24/40
Celebrity: JoJo Siwa
Claim to Fame: Dance Moms/YouTube/Nickelodeon star
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Are You Gonna Be My Girl? By Jet
Sammi: This pairing is making history by being the first same sex couple on the show. It is a fun, exciting dance and just had a ton of spirit.
Bruno: She is fully of joy for everyone.
Carrie Ann: It was amazing.
Len: They were full of attack and enthusiasm.
Derek: He loves that kids are looking up to them.
Scores: 8-7-7-7-=29/40
More next week, stay tuned.