September 8, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Dancing With The Stars 30 Casting Reveal

Dancing With The Stars 30 Casting Reveal

Sammi Turano September 8, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 10 Second

Dancing With The Stars 30 Casting Reveal

Today is the day Dancing With The Stars fans have been waiting for….the cast reveal! JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee were both confirmed to have joined the cast last month, with JoJo making history by having a same sex partner.

As for the pros,  Brandon ArmstrongLindsay ArnoldAlan BerstenSharna BurgessCheryl BurkeWitney CarsonArtem ChigvintsevVal ChmerkovskiySasha FarberJenna JohnsonDaniella KaragachPasha PashkovGleb SavchenkoEmma Slater and Britt Stewart have all been confirmed to return.

Without further ado, here is your 2021 DWTS cast!

  1. JoJo Siwa (Dance Moms, Nickelodeon, YouTube star)
  2. Suni Lee (Olympic gymnast, gold medal winner at Tokyo games)
  3. Matt James (Bachelor star 2021)
  4. Brian Austin Green (90210 star, Masked Dancer judge)
  5. Amanda Kloots (The Talk host, former Broadway and Rockette star)
  6. Kenya Moore (Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Masked Singer 4 winner)
  7. Olivia Jade (YouTube personality/social media influencer)
  8. Iman Shumpert (former NBA star)
  9. Jimmie Allen (Country music star/music producer)
  10. Christine Chiu (Bling Empire star)
  11. Mel C (Sporty Spice of Spice Girls)
  12. Melora Hardin (The Office star, Broadway alum)
  13. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (Real World alum, WWE star)
  14. Cody Rigsby (Peleton Instructor)
  15. Martin Kove (Cobra Kai star, character actor)

There you have it! Your 2021  DWTS cast. Who will win and who will be sent home first? Find out starting September 20th, only on ABC.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Lifetime Releases Janet Documentary Information
0 0
2 min read

Lifetime Releases Janet Documentary Information

September 7, 2021 Sammi Turano
Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel Cast in Monarch
0 0
4 min read

Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel Cast in Monarch

September 7, 2021 Sammi Turano
NBC NEWS NOW Presents Return To Broadway Monday
0 0
2 min read

NBC NEWS NOW Presents Return To Broadway Monday

September 4, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Dancing With The Stars 30 Casting Reveal
0 0
2 min read

Dancing With The Stars 30 Casting Reveal

September 8, 2021 Sammi Turano
Lego Masters Recap for 9/7/2021
0 0
2 min read

Lego Masters Recap for 9/7/2021

September 8, 2021 Sammi Turano
America's Got Talent: Recap for 9/7/2021
0 0
3 min read

America’s Got Talent: Recap for 9/7/2021

September 7, 2021 Sammi Turano
Netflix and Chills Fall Schedule
0 0
1 min read

Netflix and Chills Fall Schedule

September 7, 2021 Sammi Turano