September 13, 2021

Chuggington Tales From The Rails Halloween Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano September 13, 2021
Chuggington: Tales From the Rails” a favorite of train-loving preschoolers, debuts a new Halloween-themed episode with the premiere of “The Spooky Chugger” on Monday, October 18, 2021 on Disney Junior at 8:25 a.m. ET/PT and DisneyNOW.

In the upcoming special holiday episode written by Thomas Hall, the Spooky Chugger has returned!  According to an old engine’s tale, the Spooky Chugger is believed to be a ghost train that floats around the tracks at night making eerie noises and overturning cars. With unexplained happenings around Chuggington, the trainee engines Zephie, Brewster, Koko and Wilson are convinced the tracks are haunted.

About Chuggington: Tales From the Rails:

Produced and distributed globally by Herschend Entertainment Studios, Chuggington: Tales From the Rails” is a traintastic world of a modern and colorful fleet of train engines. The series follows the humorous, educational and contemporary adventures of three young trainee engines: the eager Wilson (Jordan Reed), the daring Koko (Madigan Kacmar) and the loyal Brewster (Jacks Dean), all of whom learn to ride the rails of life while engaging with a relatable cast of diverse characters learning important lessons of teamwork, listening, perseverance, patience, self-confidence and building friendships.

Chuggington: Tales From the Rails” is airing on A-list broadcast networks and key streaming platforms in over 178 countries.  “Chuggington” has registered more than one billion views on YouTube with more than one million subscribers on its U.S. channel.  Emmy Award-nominated Michael G. Stern (“Doc McStuffins,” “Sofia the First”) and Herschend Entertainment Studios Vice President of Development and Production, Julie Phillips, serve as executive producers.

For more information on “Chuggington,” please visit https://www.chuggington.com, on YouTube @Chuggington on Facebook @Chuggington, Instagram @chuggingtonhq.

