September 10, 2021

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/9/2021: Double Eviction Night!

Sammi Turano September 9, 2021
Tonight is the first double eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 23. The first one is between Xavier and Claire, the latter having been put on the block after Alyssa took herself off.

 

Alyssa thinks that she can blindside Tiffany in the live eviction, who thinks that there is no way Xavier WON’T be evicted.

 

Azah wants Kyland off next, while Big D and Xavier want Tiffany gone. Hannah, for her part, plans to vote to evict Xavier and then blame it on Kyland so he is the next target.

 

Eviction time! Claire is out in a 4-1 vote.

 

After a quick interview with Julie, Claire goes to the jury and the first  HOH comp begins. It is a memory game, where they have to answer questions based on pictures they saw.

 

Hannah wins and she quickly picks Xavier and Alyssa to be on the block. Alyssa thinks she is a pawn at this point.

 

POV comp! Kyland is the only one not playing. They all must put together a BB puzzle and the one who is done the quickest wins.

 

Xavier wins POV fairly quickly, giving him POV. He takes himself off the block and Kyland goes up.

 

Alyssa is voted out in a 3-1 vote, making the final six the Cookout Alliance.

 

More on Sunday. Stay tuned!

Sammi Turano

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
