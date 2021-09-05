0 0

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/5/2021: Who Won HOH?

Tonight’s episode of CBS’s Big Brother 23 continues with the HOH competition. As each person hangs on for dear life, they go round and round and get hit with bubbles, water and are surrounded by circus memorabilia

Order of elimination:

Big D

Alyssa

Claire

Hannah

Xavier

Azah

Kyland

Tiffany

Tiffany is HOH again! Claire, of course had to fall on purpose because she was the secret HOH. She, Big D and Alyssa are all have nots since they were the first three to fall.

Everyone is confused as to why Tiffany didn’t throw the competition…..especially since they had plans in place to do so and get Claire on the block. Tiffany actually wanted Alyssa on the block and knows Claire sees her as an ally.

Xavier is the most angry because he knows he will be going on the block again. Kyland is also angry and thinks Tiffany is being selfish with her decision not to throw the competition.

Hannah, for her part, secretly enjoys the tension.

Big D is upset about not doing well in comps, so Azah tries to comfort him. However, he doesn’t want to hear it at the moment.

Xavier’s fears are confirmed when Tiffany confesses her plan to put him on the block with Alyssa….but only so Alyssa cant convince Xavier to use the POV on should he win.

Later on, Tiffany reveals her HOH room. Big D and Xavier talk about how things are going….with Tiffany watching from upstairs.

Claire and Tiffany make a plan to stick together….and also with Azah and Hannah. They think the best case scenario to keep them safe would be if Claire wins HOH the next week. This plan would also help them get rid of Xavier.

Alyssa and Tiffany also talk about the future final two and who would be getting votes in the jury. Alyssa thinks she won’t get any, so Tiffany considers keeping her after all.

Tiffany chooses Xavier and Alyssa to go on the block since they are strong competitors. Xavier is now considering using the POV on Alyssa if he wins so Tiffany will have to choose between the Cookout and Claire.

More Wednesday, stay tuned.

