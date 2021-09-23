September 23, 2021

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/22/2021: Did Xavier Win POV?

Sammi Turano September 23, 2021
CBS’s Big Brother 23 picks up with the aftermath of the nomination ceremony. Xavier plans to win POV so that he can guarantee that he and Big D are in the final three.

 

However, Kyland thinks he is the one with a final two deal with Xavier, while Big D is torn between working with his boys and saving Azah. He talks to both Azah and Kyland, only to be more confused than ever.

 

Azah realizes Big D has been lying to her and vows to win POV to save herself. She tries to talk to Xavier, but doesn’t get a straight answer from him on what he plans on doing.

 

Later on, Xavier and Big D continue to plan. Xavier wants to make it seem like Kyland is the target, but Big D doesn’t want Azah to stay since she barely did anything all season.

 

POV time! The players all had to balance a seesaw with balls that represent specific days in the house. There will be several rounds and the last one to check in for each one gets a strike. The last one standing wins.

 

Each player struggles in their own way, but in the end, it is Xavier who ends up winning. Kyland is upset by this because he knows now there is a very good chance he will not make it to the end as Xavier promised.

When he goes to talk to Xavier about this, he gets shut down, making it clear to him that it is over.

 

POV results and eviction next! Stay tuned.

