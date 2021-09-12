0 0

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/12/2021: The Cookout Final Six

Tonight’s episode of CBS’s Big Brother 23 opens with the Cookout celebrating that they are all in the final six. They are thrilled with the promise of making history in the franchise.

However, they know they will have to turn on each other at some point.

Kyland is upset with Tiffany and her gameplay, and is also upset with Hannah for putting him on the block. He pretends everything is hunky dory, but he has plans to make sure their days in the house are numbered.

Tiffany apologizes to everyone in the house, but it seems as if nobody believes her and wants her GONE!

HOH time! Everyone except outgoing HOH Hannah are playing the chicken and the egg comp. Everyone seems to be struggling, but Kyland develops a strategy that helps him win.

The win is bittersweet for Kyland because he now has to turn on his own alliance. For some reason, everyone feels safe, but have no idea two of them are about to face the block.

This, of course, leads to everyone going to Kyland and making promises so that they stay off the block. He seems to listen to everyone, but plans on keeping the men safe….or so it seems for now.

Nomination time comes and he puts Tiffany and Hannah on the block. He tells Hannah she is a pawn and Tiffany is the real target, but we need to wait until Wednesday to see what happens. Stay tuned!

