America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/1/2021

Tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent on NBC will reveal the first five acts going into the finals. We will also see Preacher Lawson and Ben Platt perform.

The night opens with Terry Crews announcing the three acts in danger…Jimmie Herrod, Michael Winslow and World Taekowondo Demonstration Team…..how in the WORLD? Two Golden Buzzer acts AND a celebrity….I just don’t understand.

Ben Platt performs You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen and of course it brings me to tears. I cannot WAIT to see this movie.

More results! Beyond Belief, Gina Brillon and Tory Vagasay are called to the stage first. America has voted, the act moving on to the finals is….GINA!!!!

The Amazing Shoji gets a surprise visit from Shin Lim, which is absolutely adorable.

Preacher Lawson performs next and announces he will be hosting the AGT Live show in Vegas.

Aiden Bryant, Madilyn Bailey and Korean Soul are called to the stage next. The act joining Gina in the semi-finals is….AIDEN!!!!

Dustin Tavella and Peter Rosalita are the next two acts to find out their fates….America has voted, the next act in the finals is DUSTIN. He is in shock, but gives Peter a huge hug and special hand motion. He is not only super talented, but a daddy through and through with his reaction.

Instant Save Results! Jimmie is saved, so now the judges must decide to save either WTDT or Michael…and ultimately decide to save World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

More next week, stay tuned.

