0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 44 Second

America’s Got Talent Finale Part 2 Recap for 9/15/2021

Tonight is part two of the America’s Got Talent finale on NBC. One act will win a million dollars and a headlining act in Las Vegas.

Tonight is mostly filler and the top ten performing with people who share their talent.

Jimmie Herrod and Northwell Health Nurses Choir perform with Idina Menzel. They do a chilling rendition of Defying Gravity that leaves me in tears.

Aidan Bryant and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team perform with Olympians Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner. The performance highlights all of their talents, yet blend well together. I would love to see more of this in the future.

Lea Kyle helps Heidi Klum choose her outfit.

Brooke Simpson sings with Bishop Briggs in another beautiful performance. Bishop tells her she wants them to tour together.

Gina Brillon performs with George Lopez and gives him a haircut.

More filler….the Idina performs Dream Girl from the the new Cinderella movie, and it might be my new favorite song.

Terry Crews visits a school in LA to donate musical instruments, which were sponsored by the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

Mat Franco and Dustin Tavella perform with Rico Rodriguez. The magic act consists of finding certain teddy bears, which have the message Be Kind at the end. They will all be donated to Toys for Tots.

Josh Blue talks to Howie, Taylor Williamson. Preacher Lawson and Piff the Magic Dragon about the future in comedy.

Victory Brinker sings with Pentatonix and I hope they make a song together in the future. Beautiful.

Top Five Acts:

Josh Blue

Lea Kyle

Aidan Bryant

Brooke Simpson

Dustin Tavella

This means Gina, Jimmie, WTDT, Victory and NHNC are all eliminated.

Now we get down to more results.

Fifth place: Lea Kyle

Fourth Place: Brooke Simpson

Third Place: Josh Blue

Second Place: Aidan Bryant

WINNER: DUSTIN TAVELLA!!

The runners up also get brand new Kias!!

Congratulations and see you next season.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts