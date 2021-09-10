0 0

Alter Ego: Meet The Contestants

Twenty contestants from all walks of life will go head-to-head in ALTER EGO, the world’s first avatar singing competition series. Featuring judges Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey and will.i.am, and hosted by Rocsi Diaz, the genre-busting series debuts with a special two-night premiere Wednesday, Sept. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, following the Season Six premiere of THE MASKED SINGER (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The two-night premiere continues with an all-new episode the following night, Thursday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), before airing in its regularly scheduled time slot Wednesdays at 9:00 PM.

Judging the competition are some of the biggest names in music, including iconic singer/songwriter and seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette; actor, singer and television personality Nick Lachey; acclaimed Canadian producer, songwriter, singer and visual artist Grimes; and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and actor will.i.am. Emmy Award-winning personality Rocsi Diaz hosts the musical spectacle.

Meet the 20 ALTER EGO Contestants:

ANTHONY FLAMMIA

Alter Ego: The Loverboy

Current City: Yonkers, New York

Hometown: Yonkers, New York

Age: 34

CHASE PADGETT

Alter Ego: Orlando Deville

Current City: Vancouver, Washington

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Age: 38

DANIELLE CETANI

Alter Ego: Phoenix Embers

Current City: Roseville, California

Hometown: Stockton, California

Age: 39

DASHARRA BRIDGES

Alter Ego: Queen Dynamite

Current City: Atlanta, Georgia

Hometown: Rochester, New York

Age: 31

ERNY NUNEZ

Alter Ego: Bernie Burns

Current City: Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Hometown: New York City, New York

Age: 17

ISRAA DARWICH

Alter Ego: Night Journey

Current City and Hometown: Dearborn Heights, Michigan

Age: 19

JACOB (JAKE) THOMSEN (CALINODA)

Alter Ego: Dipper Scott

Current City and Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Age: 28

JAMES PAEK

Alter Ego: Kingston Sol

Current City and Hometown: Fullerton, California

Age: 35

JAY MIAH

Alter Ego: Nevaeh King

Current City: Tampa Bay, Florida

Hometown: Longwood, Florida

Age: 32

KALEIA AYELETT

Alter Ego: The Dawn Majesty

Current City: North Hollywood, California

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Age: 34

KAYLEE FRANZEN

Alter Ego: Aster

Current City: Nashville, Tennessee

Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas

Age: 20

KOBE VANG

Alter Ego: Kai

Current City: Schofield, Wisconsin

Hometown: Berlin, Wisconsin

Age: 23

KYARA TETREAULT

Alter Ego: Seven

Current City and Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Age: 28

MAMA YAYA (YASMIN SHAWAMREH)

Alter Ego: Siren

Current City and Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Age: 30

MARIAH ROSARIO (RIAH LENA)

Alter Ego: Safara

Current City: Phoenix, Arizona

Hometown: Tuscon, Arizona

Age: 26

MATTHEW LORD

Alter Ego: Wolfgang Champagne

Current City: Dallas, Texas

Hometown: Napa, California

Age: 60

MIA CHERISE HALL

Alter Ego: Fern

Current City: Rochester, New York

Hometown: Irondequoit, New York

Age: 18

MILTON PATTON (YOTE)

Alter Ego: Wylie

Current City: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Hometown: Forrest City, Arkansas

Age: 30

SAMAERA HIRSCH

Alter Ego: Misty Rose

Current City: New Orleans, Louisiana

Hometown: Glen Head, New York

Age: 21

SARAH ISEN

Alter Ego: St. Luna

Current City: Los Angeles, California

Hometown: Berkeley, California

Age: 21

Don’t Miss the Two-Night Series Premiere of ALTER EGO Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23 at 9/8c on FOX

