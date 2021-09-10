Alter Ego: Meet The Contestants
Twenty contestants from all walks of life will go head-to-head in ALTER EGO, the world’s first avatar singing competition series. Featuring judges Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey and will.i.am, and hosted by Rocsi Diaz, the genre-busting series debuts with a special two-night premiere Wednesday, Sept. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, following the Season Six premiere of THE MASKED SINGER (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The two-night premiere continues with an all-new episode the following night, Thursday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), before airing in its regularly scheduled time slot Wednesdays at 9:00 PM.
Judging the competition are some of the biggest names in music, including iconic singer/songwriter and seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette; actor, singer and television personality Nick Lachey; acclaimed Canadian producer, songwriter, singer and visual artist Grimes; and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and actor will.i.am. Emmy Award-winning personality Rocsi Diaz hosts the musical spectacle.
Meet the 20 ALTER EGO Contestants:
ANTHONY FLAMMIA
Alter Ego: The Loverboy
Current City: Yonkers, New York
Hometown: Yonkers, New York
Age: 34
CHASE PADGETT
Alter Ego: Orlando Deville
Current City: Vancouver, Washington
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Age: 38
DANIELLE CETANI
Alter Ego: Phoenix Embers
Current City: Roseville, California
Hometown: Stockton, California
Age: 39
DASHARRA BRIDGES
Alter Ego: Queen Dynamite
Current City: Atlanta, Georgia
Hometown: Rochester, New York
Age: 31
ERNY NUNEZ
Alter Ego: Bernie Burns
Current City: Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Hometown: New York City, New York
Age: 17
ISRAA DARWICH
Alter Ego: Night Journey
Current City and Hometown: Dearborn Heights, Michigan
Age: 19
JACOB (JAKE) THOMSEN (CALINODA)
Alter Ego: Dipper Scott
Current City and Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Age: 28
JAMES PAEK
Alter Ego: Kingston Sol
Current City and Hometown: Fullerton, California
Age: 35
JAY MIAH
Alter Ego: Nevaeh King
Current City: Tampa Bay, Florida
Hometown: Longwood, Florida
Age: 32
KALEIA AYELETT
Alter Ego: The Dawn Majesty
Current City: North Hollywood, California
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Age: 34
KAYLEE FRANZEN
Alter Ego: Aster
Current City: Nashville, Tennessee
Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas
Age: 20
KOBE VANG
Alter Ego: Kai
Current City: Schofield, Wisconsin
Hometown: Berlin, Wisconsin
Age: 23
KYARA TETREAULT
Alter Ego: Seven
Current City and Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Age: 28
MAMA YAYA (YASMIN SHAWAMREH)
Alter Ego: Siren
Current City and Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Age: 30
MARIAH ROSARIO (RIAH LENA)
Alter Ego: Safara
Current City: Phoenix, Arizona
Hometown: Tuscon, Arizona
Age: 26
MATTHEW LORD
Alter Ego: Wolfgang Champagne
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Hometown: Napa, California
Age: 60
MIA CHERISE HALL
Alter Ego: Fern
Current City: Rochester, New York
Hometown: Irondequoit, New York
Age: 18
MILTON PATTON (YOTE)
Alter Ego: Wylie
Current City: Hendersonville, Tennessee
Hometown: Forrest City, Arkansas
Age: 30
SAMAERA HIRSCH
Alter Ego: Misty Rose
Current City: New Orleans, Louisiana
Hometown: Glen Head, New York
Age: 21
SARAH ISEN
Alter Ego: St. Luna
Current City: Los Angeles, California
Hometown: Berkeley, California
Age: 21
