Tokyo Olympics: The Fun Continues

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix (women’s 400m semifinals), Noah Lyles (men’s 200m final) and Kenny Bednarek (men’s 200m final) headline American medal contenders in track & field action tonight in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. American Courtney Frerichs captures the silver medal in the women’s steeplechase final. Qualifying rounds for the men’s 4x100m relay team will be presented live tonight on NBC, and among those in consideration for Team USA in the event include Trayvon Bromell and Tokyo 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley. American Grant Holloway, the reigning world champion, contends for the gold medal in the 110m hurdles final live tonight on NBC.

Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team, aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal, face Australia in the semifinals live at 12:15 a.m. ET/9:15 p.m. PT Wednesday on Peacock, with a berth in the gold medal game on the line.

Live coverage of women’s beach volleyball semifinal action will feature Americans April Ross/Alix Klineman (vs. Switzerland) tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s soccer team play Australia in the bronze medal match live Thursday morning at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network.

Track & field medals will continue to be awarded Thursday morning, including in the men’s 400m final, live on Peacock beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET. Americans Michael Norman and Michael Cherry look to contend for the gold medal in the 400m final.

Team USA baseball, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays South Korea in the semifinals live Thursday morning at 6 a.m. ET on USA Network.

In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team faced Australia in the quarterfinals, airing tonight at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4

Track & field medals will continue to be awarded Thursday morning, including in the men’s 400m final, live on Peacock beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET. Americans Michael Norman and Michael Cherry look to contend for the gold medal in the 400m final.

Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headline the 60-woman field in the women’s golf competition, as the second round from Kasumigaseki Country Club is presented live tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden (-5) currently leads the field after the first round of play.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5

The U.S. women’s basketball team, aiming for its seventh consecutive gold medal, face Serbia in the semifinals live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT Thursday on NBC, with the winner advancing to the gold medal game.

Primetime track & field finals and semifinals coverage will be presented Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, headlined by Americans Michael Norman and Michael Cherry aiming to contend for medals in the men’s 400m final. A busy day of track & field finals will be presented live Friday morning beginning at 7:25 a.m. ET on Peacock. Medals will be handed out in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays as well as the women’s 400m.

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s soccer team play Australia in the bronze medal match live Thursday morning at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network. Sweden will face Canada with the gold medal on the line live Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Team USA baseball, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays South Korea in the semifinals live Thursday morning at 6 a.m. ET on USA Network.

The women’s beach volleyball final will be presented live Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

Medals will be handed out in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays as well as the women’s 400m live Friday morning on Peacock at 7:25 a.m. ET. Allyson Felix, competing in the 400m, aims for her 10th track & field Olympic medal, which would tie Carl Lewis for the most all-time.

The bronze medal game in baseball will be presented live Friday night at 11:30 p.m. ET on CNBC.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of today’s NBC Olympics’ podcast offerings across The Podium, In The Village, and the audio version of Peacock’s On Her Turf show:

The Podium: Tokyo silver medalists MyKayla Skinner (women’s gymnastics vault) and Adeline Gray (women’s wrestling freestyle 76kg) join host Lauren Shehadi.

In The Village: Tokyo Olympics women’s diving 3m springboard bronze medalist Krysta Palmer joins host and three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel.

On Her Turf: Sydney McLaughlin, winner of the women’s 400m hurdles with a world record performance, joins co-hosts Lolo Jones and Lindsay Czarniak. Former Notre Dame women’s basketball head coach Muffet McGraw and Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn take part in a roundtable discussion on the lack of representation for women coaches in women’s sports. Peacock’s daily show On Her Turf at the Olympics streams from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Tokyo podcasts, click here or discover the new NBC Olympics Podcasts Channel on Apple Podcasts. Podcast episodes are available for download on all major podcast platforms.

