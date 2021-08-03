0 0

Read Time: 6 Minute, 3 Second

Tokyo Olympics: More Athletes Go For Gold

The most decorated American gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles returns to competition at the Tokyo Olympics in the balance beam final tonight in primetime, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Suni Lee, who has won gold in the all-around, silver in the team event and bronze in the uneven bars in Tokyo, joins Biles in the balance beam final.

American Brody Malone competes in the men’s horizontal bar final tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

A number of American medal contenders will be featured during track & field finals, semifinals and qualifiers tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and USA Network. Live in primetime on NBC, Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Rio gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad will go for gold in the women’s 400m hurdles final and Grant Holloway will race in the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals. First-time Olympians Athing Mu (gold medal, women’s 800m) and Gabby Thomas (bronze medal, women’s 200m) capture medals in final events, while Noah Lyles will compete in the men’s 200m semifinals, where he is a gold medal contender.

In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team face Australia in the quarterfinals live tonight at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT on USA Network.

Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix (women’s 400m semifinals) and Noah Lyles (men’s 200m final) are expected to headline American contenders in track & field action live Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock. Rio bronze medalist Emma Coburn will also aim for a second consecutive Olympic medal in the women’s steeplechase final live Wednesday on Peacock.

Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team, aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal, faced Ricky Rubio and Pau Gasol and Spain in the quarterfinals, airing today at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, 6 p.m. ET on USA Network and at 10:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Team USA baseball, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays Jose Bautista and the Dominican Republic in the playoff round live at 12:15 a.m. ET/9:15 p.m. PT Tuesday on CNBC.

Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headline the 60-woman field in the women’s golf competition, as the first round gets underway from Kasumigaseki Country Club live tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3

The most decorated American gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles returns to competition at the Tokyo Olympics in the balance beam final tonight in primetime, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Suni Lee, who has won gold in the all-around, silver in the team event and bronze in the uneven bars in Tokyo, joins Biles in the balance beam final.

American Brody Malone competes in the men’s horizontal bar final tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

A number of American medal contenders will be featured during track & field finals, semifinals and qualifiers tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and USA Network. Live in primetime on NBC, Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Rio gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad will go for gold in the women’s 400m hurdles final and Grant Holloway is expected to race in the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals. First-time Olympians Athing Mu (gold medal, women’s 800m) and Gabby Thomas (bronze medal, women’s 200m) capture medals in final events, while Noah Lyles will compete in the men’s 200m semifinals, where he is a gold medal contender.

In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team face Australia in the quarterfinals live tonight at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT on USA Network.

Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team, aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal, faced Ricky Rubio and Pau Gasol and Spain in the quarterfinals, airing today at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, 6 p.m. ET on USA Network and at 10:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Team USA baseball, featuring former MLB players Todd Frazier and Edwin Jackson, plays Jose Bautista and the Dominican Republic in the playoff round live tonight at 12:15 a.m. ET/9:15 p.m. PT on CNBC.

Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headline the 60-woman field in the women’s golf competition, as the first round gets underway from Kasumigaseki Country Club live tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4

The U.S. men’s basketball team, aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal, face Australia in the semifinals live Wednesday evening at 12:15 a.m. ET/9:15 p.m. PT on Peacock, with a berth in the gold medal game on the line.

Live track & field action in primetime Wednesday night on NBC and USA Network will feature the men’s 110m hurdles final as well as qualifiers in the men’s 4x100m relay. American Grant Holloway, the reigning world champion, aims to contend for the gold medal in the 110m hurdles final.

Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix (women’s 400m semifinals) and Noah Lyles (men’s 200m final) are expected to headline American contenders in track & field action live Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. ET on Peacock. Rio bronze medalist Emma Coburn will also aim for a second consecutive Olympic medal in the women’s steeplechase final live Wednesday on Peacock. Peacock will also present live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds Thursday morning beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Live coverage of women’s beach volleyball semifinal action will feature Americans April Ross/Alix Klineman (vs. Switzerland) Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headline the 60-woman field in the women’s golf competition, as the second round from Kasumigaseki Country Club is presented live Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5

Primetime track & field finals and semifinals coverage will be presented Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, headlined by Americans Michael Norman and Michael Cherry aiming to contend for medals in the men’s 400m final. A busy day of track & field finals will be presented live Friday morning beginning at 7:25 a.m. ET on Peacock. Medals will be handed out in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays as well as the women’s 400m.

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s soccer team play Australia in the bronze medal match live Thursday morning at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network.

The women’s beach volleyball final will be presented live Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts