Tokyo Olympics: Kicking Off Week Two

MONDAY, AUGUST 2

American Jade Carey captures the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics floor final tonight in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

First-time Olympian Rai Benjamin is a medal contender in the men’s 400m hurdles final tonight live in primetime on NBC and CNBC, and in the event on the women’s side, world record holder Sydney McLaughlin and defending gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad will compete in the semifinals aiming for spots in the finals. Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix (women’s 400m) and Noah Lyles (men’s 200m) are also expected to compete in qualifiers. London gold medalist Brittney Reese and Tara Davis aim to win America’s third straight gold in the women’s long jump final (live on NBC).

Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team, aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal, face Pau and Marc Gasol and Spain in the quarterfinals live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT Monday on Peacock. The game will also be presented Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Live coverage of women’s beach volleyball quarterfinal action will feature Americans April Ross/Alix Klineman (vs. Germany) in primetime tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3

The most decorated American gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles returns to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in the balance beam final Tuesday in primetime on NBC. Suni Lee will join Biles in the balance beam final looking to win her fourth medal in Tokyo, having already won gold in the all-around, silver in the team event and bronze in the uneven bars. Live coverage of the apparatus final will be presented Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Americans Brody Malone (horizontal bar) and Sam Mikulak (parallel bars) look to contend for a medal in the men’s apparatus finals live on Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. Coverage will also be presented in primetime Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

A number of American medal contenders will be featured during track & field finals, semifinals and qualifiers Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and USA Network. Live in primetime on NBC, Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad will go for gold in the women’s 400m hurdles final and Grant Holloway is expected to race in the men’s 110m hurdles semifinals. First-time Olympian Athing Mu contends for the gold medal in the women’s 800m final and Noah Lyles is also expected to compete in the men’s 200m semifinals, where he is a gold medal contender.

In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team face Australia in the quarterfinals live Tuesday evening at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT on USA Network.

Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headline the 60-woman field in the women’s golf tournament, as the first round gets underway from Kasumigaseki Country Club live Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4

Live track & field action in primetime Wednesday night on NBC and USA Network will feature women’s 4x100m relay qualifying, which is expected to be headlined by Allyson Felix, as well as qualifiers in the men’s 4x100m relay and men’s 110m hurdles finals. Peacock will also present live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds Thursday morning beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Semifinal action in women’s beach volleyball will be presented live Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headline the 60-woman field in the women’s golf tournament, as the second round from Kasumigaseki Country Club is presented live Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

