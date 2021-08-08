Read Time:3 Minute, 27 Second
The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for The Rumor Mill
Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac returns this week with all new drama with our ladies. Check out the highlights below!
- Ashley had her baby! Dylan Matthew, born 3/2/2021, 7 lbs, 14 oz.
- Dean is so sweet with his baby brother.
- Mia explains that she works so hard so her kids can have what she didn’t, but it seems like they just want mommy with them instead.
- As the kids play, Mia talks to Gordon about meeting her mom for lunch and how she hopes they can find a deeper connection. He hopes things work out in her favor.
- Candiace is packing for the Williamsburg trip and having trouble due to the weather. Chris tells her to pack a sweater, but she worries about it not matching with her bottoms.
- He brings her coffee, so sweet!
- Chris tells Candiace to call Ashley just to say hi and she thinks this is….nice?
- Gizelle brings Ashley beer and to meet the baby. They compare parenting stories and talk about the pajama party.
- However, everything is put on hold because Dylan has an explosive poop. Gizelle freaks out and calls for Daisy the Nanny to clean him up.
- Apparently, Ashley was not invited on the trip because Candiace ‘forgot.’ So….Gizelle invites her?
- Gizelle continues to trash talk Wendy for her barely there jammies and Mia for her lifestyle.
- The real reason she and Robyn are meeting Mia for drinks is so Gizelle can tell her kids NOT to do in life.
- Wendy’s plastic surgery might be because of the cheating rumors….or so Gizelle thinks…..
- Wendy should just have her kids ‘help’ her teach. It may be unorthodox, but it might make class more entertaining.
- A professor who listens to trap music and a commentator who swears like a sailor….so she is basically me, minus the professor part?
- I agree, she needs grace, but she also needs to think things through with this business. I am definitely Team Eddie on this one.
- Wow, Robyn has the claws out already with Mia.
- Mia has a WHOLE ENTIRE HUSBAND….you know, as opposed to those half and quarter husbands running around.
- Wow, Mia’s story about her childhood is breaking my heart. However, her opening up is really helping her bond with Gizelle and Robyn.
- Gizelle is actually very impressed with Mia, but calls her out on her group behavior.
- Time to leave for the trip! Everyone is dolled up and living it up in the party bus.
- Wow, Karen is there, where was she all episode?
- The bus has a pole, so they all dance for tips. All righty, then!
- Cue the Mia was a stripper comments….even though she claims she ‘took notes’ watching her friends.
- Wow, Wendy is PISSED that she is in the cottage rather than the main house.
- Karen invites Wendy and Karen to her ambassador event in front of the other ladies, which is awkward…and confusing for Gizelle, since she knows they hated each other last year.
- Gizelle wants them to air their grievances, because now they are celebrating Festivus….I mean, they did have the pole on the bus, they just need the Feat of Strength and donate to the Human Fund.
- We very well might get it though….I thought Karen and Gizelle were going to throw down!
Sammi’s Final Thoughts:
- I thought this was going to end Dynasty style with Karen and Gizelle, but it looks like Wendy might get in on the action next week.
- Do these ladies not realize that inviting people to events in front of others who are not invited is rude?
- The house division reminded me of Hogwarts with more drama and less magic.
- That estate was awesome! I loved that kitchen and hot tub.
- I am with Karen and Gizelle, I would have gone for the food right away.
- Why are they obsessed with Mia being a stripper? Is this Denise Richards 2.0?
- Ashley’s kiddos are soooo cute.
- Next week looks like it is going to be Festivus meets Dynasty on steroids.