SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Featurette Revealed
In the “Ready to Rise” featurette, cast members Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Fala Chen, and director/screenwriter Destin Daniel Cretton along with screenwriter Dave Callaham offer insights on what Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” means to them personally and what it means to them in terms of Asian representation in film.
Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” opens in theaters on Friday, September 3.
