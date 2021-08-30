0 0

Read Time: 26 Second

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Featurette Revealed

In the “Ready to Rise” featurette, cast members Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Fala Chen, and director/screenwriter Destin Daniel Cretton along with screenwriter Dave Callaham offer insights on what Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” means to them personally and what it means to them in terms of Asian representation in film.

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” opens in theaters on Friday, September 3.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts