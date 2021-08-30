August 30, 2021

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Featurette Revealed

Sammi Turano August 30, 2021
In the “Ready to Rise” featurette, cast members Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Fala Chen, and director/screenwriter Destin Daniel Cretton along with screenwriter Dave Callaham offer insights on what Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” means to them personally and what it means to them in terms of Asian representation in film.

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” opens in theaters on Friday, September 3.

Sammi Turano

