Schmigadoon! Finale Sneak Peek
Apple TV+ unveils a never-before seen clip from the season finale of the critically acclaimed comedy series, “Schmigadoon!,” premiering Friday, August 13. In “How We Change,” with the election looming, Mildred (Kristin Chenoweth) relentlessly ramps up her campaign. Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) face their true feelings for each other.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
