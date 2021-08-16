August 16, 2021

Sammi's Favorite Things: trucup

Sammi Turano August 16, 2021
I love a good cup of coffee! Iced, flavored, cold brew, hot….if it is coffee, I will drink it! However, there are times the acidity bothers my tummy, which does not make for a happy Sammi.
Enter trucup! This low acid coffee not only tastes great, but it is easy on the tum-tum as well, making me happy and less likely to reach for the Tums!

Check out more information below.

There are 60 million Americans who have had to cut out coffee from their lives due to stomach issues, like GERD and acid reflux. These folks miss out on great benefits associated with coffee consumption: reduced risk of all kinds of ailments – Parkinson’s disease, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, gallstones, depression, suicide, cirrhosis, liver cancer, melanoma and prostate cancer.
 
There are a some low-acid coffees on the market, but they tend to be both low on acid and low on taste. We wanted to make a coffee that people could not only drink but wanted to drink. 
 
trücup low-acid coffee is a third category of coffee. Using premium, 100% arabica beans from Central and South America, we use a natural process to remove the acids that can be harmful to your stomach and create a bitter taste – but leave in all the flavor, aroma, and caffeine. The result: 60% less acid than leading brands and great tasting coffee.

