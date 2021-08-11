0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 12 Second

Real Housewives of New York City Recap for Hanger Pains

Tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City opens with Leah practicing Hebrew and preparing for her conversion to Judaism.

She calls Eboni for advice and help, especially since she is attending Shabbat. Eboni gives her some words of wisdom before letting her go back to studying.

SELLING RAMONA STYLE

Ramona is preparing for her real estate exam, so she goes with her friend Michael to practice showing houses.

The two of them banter as they show the client a townhouse. Ramona points out the best things, but gets annoyed when Michael corrects her on things. However, he thinks she is going to do well at this job.

GENETIC GIRLS

Eboni meets with a woman named Linda, who is going to use genetics to help her find her family. She shows her pictures of people she might be matched with and will then do a cluster analysis.

Linda says she could find siblings, cousins and even her father. Eboni is just excited to find out who she really is…and even happier that it could happen by Christmas.

BRUNCHING WITH BRADLEY

Sonja goes on a date with Bradley, whom she met through her matchmaker. They seem to get along and even joke about naked oysters.

However, it seems to get tense as time goes on. She thinks you can’t fall in love on the first date, so it was to be expected.

GETTING READY FOR SHABBAT

Later on, the ladies get ready for the Shabbat. Sonja has her assistant help her pick out an outfit, while Luann and Ramona agree to enjoy the night.

Leah is not going because she was exposed to COVID. She plans to FaceTime in and give the blessing.

Eboni, for her part, is upset because she has to deal with the women by herself.

DO YOU WANT TO BUILD A DRAMAFEST?

After they all arrive to the party, they have a snowball fight outside. Eboni then leads them inside to meet her friend Archie, who welcomes them with open arms. Her other friends Dionne, Linara and Brian do the same.

Nothing matches, which leads to Ramona making comments about it….but assisting she likes it.

Archie talks about her organization Jew Belong, which allows the religion to be relatable and welcome to everyone. As she talks, Leah keeps interrupting via FaceTime because they have trouble setting her up…..it is not her fault, it is technology issues.

Ramona and Leah get into it, which causes a lot of drama. Sonja also joins in, because of course she does.

Leah does the blessing, which is meaningful to everyone.

FOOD AND FIGHTS

Eboni explains oppression to Ramona, which leads to another debate and argument. Ramona tries to explain things and being hated by Jewish people in college, but the women all attack her until she leaves to go potty.

When she gets back, she is attacked even more. She tried to apologize, but Archie doesn’t think it is necessary. Ramona continues to explain things, including how she wanted to be Jewish, but everyone continues to argue. Eboni is horrified at Ramona’s behavior, as well as Sonja’s, because she keeps screaming.

Leah and Eboni talk privately over how bad things have gotten.

Ramona just wants food.

More next week, stay tuned!

SAMMI’S FINAL THOUGHTS:

Sonja is never going to see that dude again.

His meal of pastrami salmon sounded amazing and I need to find that restaurant.

I see both sides of the Ramona and Eboni fight, but they should not have acted that way at someone else’s house.

Archie’s organization sounds amazing and I am looking into more information.

Did Luann even say anything in this episode? I feel like she was so quiet.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts