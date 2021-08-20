0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 14 Second

Mike Richards Out as Jeopardy Host

What is…it is over? Mike Richards, who was named the new Jeopardt host earlier this month, is stepping down from the role, TVGrapevine has learned.

The executive producer faced controversy after his new role was announced, not only surrounding the fact that he was given the role of host, but also over previous problematic statements on his podcast.

“Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately,” Mike said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Sony Television said Mike will remain EP of the show.

“We support Mike’s decision to step down as host. We were surprised this week to learn of Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past,” Sony said. “We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward. Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the Jeopardy! team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as EP he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect.”

There is no word yet as to who will replace him as host. Mayim Bialik will continue to host primetime specials and a potential spinoff series, as we previously reported.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts