0 0

Read Time: 34 Second

Mayim Bialik To Fill In As Jeopardy Host

What is…Blossom Blossoms? Mayim Bialik, who recently completed a guest stint as Jeopardy host, will be filling in as permanent host when filming resumes. The news comes just days after EP Mike Richards stepped down as host due to previous controversial behavior.

According to Sony Pictures Television, which produces the long-running quiz show, the Call Me Kat star is scheduled to tape three weeks of episodes when production resumes this week for a total 15 episodes.

As previously reported, she will also be hosting primetime specials for the franchise, as well as a possible spinoff.

Additional guest hosts will be announced at a later date.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts