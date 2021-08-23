August 23, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Mayim Bialik To Fill In As Jeopardy Host

Mayim Bialik To Fill In As Jeopardy Host

Sammi Turano August 23, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:34 Second

Mayim Bialik To Fill In As Jeopardy Host

What is…Blossom Blossoms? Mayim Bialik, who recently completed a guest stint as Jeopardy host, will be filling in as permanent host when filming resumes. The news comes just days after EP Mike Richards stepped down as host due to previous controversial behavior.

According to Sony Pictures Television, which produces the long-running quiz show, the Call Me Kat star is scheduled to tape three weeks of episodes when production resumes this week for a total 15 episodes.

As previously reported, she will also be hosting primetime specials for the franchise, as well as a possible spinoff.

Additional guest hosts will be announced at a later date.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Mike Richards Out as Jeopardy Host
0 0
2 min read

Mike Richards Out as Jeopardy Host

August 20, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Dallas on Indefinite Hiatus
0 0
1 min read

The Real Housewives of Dallas on Indefinite Hiatus

August 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
4 min read

Celebrities Favorite Plastic Surgeon, Dr. John Mesa: What’s Trending?

August 16, 2021 Jules Lavallee

You may have missed

Heels Cast Interviews
0 0
1 min read

Heels Cast Interviews

August 23, 2021 Sammi Turano
Mayim Bialik To Fill In As Jeopardy Host
0 0
1 min read

Mayim Bialik To Fill In As Jeopardy Host

August 23, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Potomac: The Highlights for Gossip Girl
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Potomac: The Highlights for Gossip Girl

August 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap for 8/22/2021: Who's On The Block?.
0 0
3 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 8/22/2021: Who’s On The Block?

August 22, 2021 Sammi Turano