August 25, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Lego Masters Recap for 8/24/2021

LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard with host Will Arnett in the “Land & Sea” episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Tuesday, Aug 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Tom Griscom/FOX

Lego Masters Recap for 8/24/2021

Sammi Turano August 24, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 0 Second

Lego Masters Recap for 8/24/2021

Tonight’s episode of Fox’s Lego Masters kicks off with Will Arnett telling the teams they will be splitting up. One teammate will make a land  creature, while another will make a sea creature. They will literally be divided so they cannot even see or help each other.

 

The final five teams are:

Zack and Wayne

Natalie and Michelle

Caleb and Jacob

Mark and Steven

Dave and Richard

 

Caleb is doing a chameleon for his land creature, while Jacob is making a sea lobster. Jacob seems confident, but Caleb seems to struggle without the help of his brother, whom he says is more creative in this kind of project.

 

Richard is making a penguin, while Dave focuses on building coral.

 

Steven builds a giraffe, while Mark makes a jellyfish.

 

Natalie initially wants to make a jellyfish as well, but makes an electric eel when she realizes Mark is also doing a jellyfish.  Michelle, for her part, makes a rat.

 

Wayne makes a crocodile, while Zack makes a lion fish.

 

As they work, the judges and Will walk around giving commentary.

 

Dave begins to worry since his project is the only one without a face. He (as well as Will and the judges) worry it might not be recognizable.

 

Before long, time is up and it is time to be judges. Zack’s lion fish loses its tail, upsetting him. However, Will tells them that the sea and land creatures will now have to be fused together, so there may be a chance at redemption.

 

Dave and Richard use the coral to make a punk rock penguin.

 

Caleb and Jacob and Zack and Wayne easily fuse their projects together.

 

Mark and Steven balance the giraffe on top of the jellyfish.

 

Michelle and Natalie come up with a unique fusion.

 

The judges then give their pros and cons on each project before declaring Zack and Wayne and Caleb and Jacob the top two teams, with Caleb and Jacob winning.

 

They then announce the bottom two teams. Since

Mark and Steven didn’t use their golden brick, they could be in danger.

 

However, it is Natalie and Michelle and Dave and Richard in the bottom, with Dave and Richard going home.

 

More next week, stay tuned!

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for Be Mine, Galentine
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for Be Mine, Galentine

August 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
America's Got Talent Recap for 8/24/2021
1 0
4 min read

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/24/2021

August 24, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Potomac: The Highlights for Gossip Girl
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Potomac: The Highlights for Gossip Girl

August 22, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for Be Mine, Galentine
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for Be Mine, Galentine

August 25, 2021 Sammi Turano
Celina Smith Chosen for Annie Live!
0 0
2 min read

Celina Smith Chosen for Annie Live!

August 24, 2021 Sammi Turano
Lego Masters Recap for 8/24/2021
0 0
2 min read

Lego Masters Recap for 8/24/2021

August 24, 2021 Sammi Turano
America's Got Talent Recap for 8/24/2021
1 0
4 min read

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/24/2021

August 24, 2021 Sammi Turano