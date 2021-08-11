0 0

Lego Masters Recap for 8/10/2021

Lego Masters has returned to Fox with an all new week of competition. When we last left our teams, Jen and Susan were eliminated. To catch you up, here are the teams who are left:

Zack and Wayne (Brothers)

Mark and Steven (Brothers)

Natalie and Michelle (Friends)

Maria and Philip (Married Couple)

Dave and Richard (Friends)

Caleb and Jacob (Brothers)

Bryan and Lauren (Siblings)

Will Arnett tells them that this week’s competition will have them build a structure able to withstand 60mph winds.

Each team begins to work, with Will, Amy and Jamie walking around and talking to them, as per usual. They remind everyone that the structures also have to look nice.

Maria and Philip are struggling to the point where they need to scrap their windmill idea and start from scratch. They decide to change the structure of it and hope for the best.

Zack and Wayne also struggle because their own structure doesn’t seem to be strong enough.

Dave and Richard also have to start over because their initial idea fell apart during the pre-fan test.

Lauren and Bryan have to add color and hope for the best as well.

Before long, it is time to test out each structure.

Natalie and Michelle’s Child’s World structure falls apart at 45mph.

Zack and Wayne’s Oasis structure falls apart at 55 mph.

Lauren and Bryan’s Tidal Turbine Tango also falls apart art 55mph, but is also not aesthetically pleasing.

Mark and Steven’s Wind Powered Terraforming falls apart at 60mph….and they decide to not use their golden brick.

Dave and Richard’s Gnome Matter The Weather structure falls apart at 50mph.

Caleb and Jacob’s Portal to Atlantis falls apart at 60mph.

Maria and Philip’s New Tinkerton City falls apart at 20mph.

Caleb and Jacob and Dave and Richard are the top two teams, with Dave and Richard winning.

Lauren and Bryan and Maria and Philip are in the bottom two, with Maria and Philip going home.

More next week, stay tuned!

