Hostage Out Now

Hostage is the latest and greatest in horror and thriller movies that was released today. Check out a sneak peek and more information below.

MARK is down on his luck & looking for a house to rob. He picks one that is seemingly empty and breaks in through the window. To his surprise, he is attacked by an unknown assailant, ASHLEY, the daughter of the people that live in the house and is taken hostage by the entire family.

